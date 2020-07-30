Most celebrity memoirs are disappointingly boring, a PR move for an extremely famous people to control their own narrative — and make a lot of money in the process. We, the readers, want the good stuff. Matthew McConaughey, please bring the good stuff.

The Oscar winner, whose breakout role came in 1993’s Dazed and Confused, announced this week that he’s publishing his first memoir, Greenlights. “So, ever since I learned to write, I’ve been keeping a journal, writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, made me question, or kept me up at night,” McConaughey said in a video posted to social media. “Two years ago, I worked up the courage to take all of those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what the hell I had. And I returned with a book.” I’m buying 12 copies based on the cover alone.

Are you lit? #GreenlightsBook available now for preorder. info at https://t.co/WgBBklW8LD – On sale 10.20.20 pic.twitter.com/6rwwqPL7rq — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 29, 2020

Cosmically thoughtful McConaughey is one of my favorite McConaugheys (Professor McConaughey is up there, too). The Interstellar star named the book Greenlights because “it’s a story about how I have and we all can catch more of them in this life we’re living. We don’t like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time. When we realize that they all eventually turn green, that’s when they reveal their rhyme. That’s when life’s a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time.”

McConaughey will have to make room on his awards shelf for a Nobel Prize. He has space from the time he was sure he and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson were going to win Choice Movie Liplock at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards, but lost to Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas in Sweet Home Alabama. I’m still upset.

Greenlights will be published on October 20.

