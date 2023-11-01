(Most Of) The ‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunited For A Walmart Commercial

Mean Girls Day was last month, but November is a good time to rewatch the 2004 teen comedy. So is April. And August. Every month, really. November is also the beginning of holiday season sales, so Walmart got three-fourths of the main Mean Girls cast — Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert (Rachel McAdams was busy working on her next legendary line reading) — to reunite for a Black Friday ad.

In the video, which you can watch below, Lohan’s Cady Heron is a guidance counselor; Seyfried’s Karen Smith works as a reporter; and Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners is a mom (Rajiv Surendra’s Kevin is there, too). They watch the same Winter Talent Show where they performed “Jingle Bell” in high school. Now there’s a new set of mean girls terrorizing the Janis’s and Damians of the world (that part is left unsaid in the commercial, but the subtext is there).

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” Lohan said in a statement, while Chabert added, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

How will Walmart competitor Target respond? Hopefully with a EuroTrip reunion.

From Girl World to Deal World, Wednesdays are where it's at…& we'll (obvi) be the ones wearing pink. #BlackFridayDeals drop next week. https://t.co/l3Cr32GSrG pic.twitter.com/aoVaNZtnK2 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 1, 2023

