Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was fired from the Scream franchise last year after expressing her support for Palestine on social media. If she knew the fallout, would she change a thing? Not a chance.

While speaking to the Associated Press at the Sundance Film Festival (where her new film, Your Monster, premiered), Barrera said, “I finally am becoming who I’m supposed to be in life, and the last few months have been a big awakening of that. I’m just so grateful for everything that’s happened.”

Barrera first commented on her exit from Scream 7 (Jenna Ortega soon joined her, as did director Christopher Landon) on Instagram. “First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” she wrote. “As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.”

She added, “I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)