The Scream franchise is back — or maybe it isn’t? Last year the series was resurrected after over a decade. They even made two of them. But the sevenquel has run into a bit of a pickle. First they lost one of its costars. Then they lost the other. But at least they retained their director, right? Wrong.

I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on. I have nothing — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 23, 2023

Per The Hollywood Reporter, on Christmas Eve Eve, director Christopher Landon revealed he ditched the project.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon tweeted. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

Landon added, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Last month, the producers of the Scream franchise canned Melissa Barrera after she voiced concern for Israel’s continuing attacks on Palestinian civilians. Mere days later Jenna Ortega, her onscreen sister, joined her, although she had actually departed the seventh installment over the summer.

Before Landon signed up for Scream VII, he’d already distinguished himself as an original voice in the horror genre. The son of legendary actor Michael Landon, he helmed the fifth Paranormal Activity before moving on to the Happy Death Day diptych and Freaky, with Vince Vaughn. May he quickly find another project.

