Meryl Streep has long been one of the queens of Hollywood — an award-gobbling thespian who’s also beloved by the general public. She’s also famously private. The three-time Oscar-winner has rarely talked about her personal life except in vague generalities, asserting that she lives a normal life away from the machinations of Hollywood. Indeed, she’s so good at cordoning off her offscreen business that people are only now learning she’s been separated from her husband…for over six years.

Per Page Six, sources claim Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, an acclaimed sculptor, have been living apart since at least 2017. In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple say that while they’ve been separated for ages, they will “always care for each other.” And yet “they have chosen lives apart.”

The news came as a shock, no less because Streep was spotted still wearing her wedding band at a function on Friday. The last time they were seen together in public was the 2018 Oscars, not long before they allegedly parted ways.

Streep and Gummer share four kids together. Three of them have become actresses: Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson. The latter is one of the stars of HBO’s The Gilded Age.

The two met each other in 1978, shortly after the passing of her partner, the beloved actor John Cazale, who died of lung cancer at the age of 42. They married later that year.

(Via Page Six)