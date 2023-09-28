Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82 this week. The prolific actor had starred in numerous films, including Paddington, The King’s Speech, and perhaps most famously, he portrayed Albus Dumbledore in six of the Harry Potter films.

Because Gambon starred as Dumbledore for so long, he obviously grew close with his fellow cast and crew, and many of them have begun to share their anecdotes and stories about the actor, including Daniel Radcliffe, who released a statement via Variety:

With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket. The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be. I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him.

Co-star Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the Potter films, also shared his thoughts on Instagram, ” So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family.”

James Phelps, who portrayed Fred Weasley, recalled a memory from the Half-Blood Prince set:

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

Jason Isaacs, aka Lucius Malfoy:

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023

Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, wrote on Instagram:

Gambon took a break from acting after falling ill in 2015, though he was always down to voice Paddingotn’s Uncle Pastuzo, and for that we will never forget him.