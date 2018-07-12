Paramount

Man oh man, what a ride. If there’s a way to have more pure, exhilarating fun in a movie theater, I am not aware of it. Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the type of movie where you leave the theater with so much adrenaline pumping through your veins that you just don’t know what to do with yourself after.

Okay, deep breath…

Who is Ethan Hunt anyway? As we head into this sixth chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise (it’s so weird to think the first film came out 22 years ago and was directed by Brian De Palma), we still know so little about Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. In the third film, Ethan is all of a sudden engaged to Michelle Monaghan’s Julia and telling party stories about how traffic works. I suppose this was a way to give Ethan a personal story, but it still came off as a bit phony. Like it was just another one of Ethan’s schemes because that guy is always up to something! But, in the end, we still didn’t learn much about Ethan himself.

Before watching Fallout, I rewatched the first Mission: Impossible, which I still love for being unapologetically confusing. It doesn’t have the Big Tom Cruise Stunt like these later movies have, but the scene of Cruise hanging inches above the floor at CIA headquarters still tops all that would come later on the “iconic” scale. But it’s funny, now, how synonymous Cruise is with Mission: Impossible and to remember, then, that this first movie was controversial because of the way it treated Jim Phelps (played by Jon Voight in the film, Peter Graves played him in the television series) – anyway, no one talks about Jim Phelps anymore.

Over the course of the first five movies, one installment had little to do with the next one, to the point that when something is referenced from a prior movie it was almost shocking. The only constant over these films has been Cruise and, to varying degrees, Ving Rhames (thankfully the most recent installments use Rhames quite a bit). And up until now each installment had a different director, which ends with Fallout as Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie returns, making Fallout the first true direct sequel in this series so far.

Fallout is the only installment where you do kind of have to watch the previous film to know what’s going on here. Sean Harris even returns as the villain, Solomon Lane. It’s kind of a (welcome) shock to the system how much this ties in with Rogue Nation. And we finally learn a lot more about Ethan Hunt and what his relationships are with both Julia and Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust. We learn more about Ethan in this movie than we did the previous five movies combined. This is the Skyfall of Mission: Impossible movies.