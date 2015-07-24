‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ Is A Lot Like The First ‘MI’ Movie, Including Being Very Good

Tom Cruise has now been playing IMF agent Ethan Hunt for 19 years. This is a pretty remarkable streak, especially when you remember that, at the time Cruise did the first Mission: Impossible, he had never even been in a sequel before. Now, Brian De Palma’s first entry into this five film series seems like the obvious beginning of a franchise, but it didn’t back then. At least, not anymore than Days of Thunder felt like a franchise-builder. (If Days of Thunder had been released 10 years later, there’s a good chance that we all might be lining up to see Days of Thunder 5: Tennessee Lightning next weekend.)
For an actor who, at one time, wasn’t the kind of actor who appeared in sequels, Cruise has now played Hunt 11 years longer than Sean Connery played James Bond. (Or almost just as long if you include the off-shoot, doesn’t-count Thunderball remake, Never Say Never Again.) Outside of Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky movies (who reprises his role in the upcoming Creed), is there anyone else who has carried a franchise for this long? Even Schwarzenegger missed one of the Terminator movies. Yes, Harrison Ford has played Indiana Jones in four movies over the course of 27 years, but that fourth movie is such an outlier and it’s not the same Jones we watched in the first three films. This Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation isn’t that different than the Ethan Hunt we met in 1996.
The other thing that makes these Mission: Impossible movies unique is that, at least compared to other franchises, these movies seem to trickle out. Four years separated the first two films; it was six years later when we got the third, five more years passed for the fourth. Now, with the fifth, we had another four-year gap. It’s just an odd thing that Mission: Impossible is now a movie franchise that’s been with us for an entire generation. Tom Holland, the new Spider-Man, was born nine days after the first Mission: Impossible was released. Even for Spider-Man, these movies have just always existed.
Like the prior sequels, Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (which opens July 31) is loosely related to the others, with some returning characters (more than usual this time) and some new characters — most notably Alec Baldwin, who seems to be having the time of his life, as the director of the CIA who is no fan of the IMF.
After a series of high profile snafus – the destruction of the Kremlin is referenced from Ghost Protocol — the IMF is disbanded and Ethan Hunt becomes a wanted man. Hunt is currently in the field, trying to discover the identities of a shadow terrorist group known as The Syndicate, but the CIA has reason to believe Hunt himself is behind The Syndicate’s attacks.
So, we find Hunt and his team disavowed, being chased by the U.S. government, while at the same time trying to obtain a secret list before The Syndicate can get their hands on it. At one point, Hunt even breaks into a top-secret facility because the list can only be accessed at that location – then uses that list as a bargaining chip to gain access to The Syndicate.
If all of this sounds familiar, well it should because Rogue Nation follows a very similar template to that of the first Mission: Impossible movie. It doesn’t necessarily feel like the first film, tonally, but when you actually start listing the vague plot points out loud, it’s hard-pressed to decipher it from the original. There are more similarities that involve the ending of the film that I won’t spoil, but Rogue Nation is, if nothing else, a big fan of the first movie. (Which is good for me, because so am I.)
The Mission: Impossible movies are at their best when it involves a team. Remember the IMF team that is pretty much annihilated at the beginning of the first film? Remember when Emilio Estevez was a member of IMF? I always kind of wished we had gotten to see that team in action, at least for more than five minutes. Then the second film (and, by far, the worst) made it pretty much a solo Tom Cruise film, with no team to speak of (unless you count Cruise’s hair).
Rogue Nation is smart in that it reunites Hunt, Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames, who has been in all five movies, but only seems to get to actually participate in the odd-numbered films). And McQuarrie keeps them together for a substantial part of the movie as they try to out-maneuver The Syndicate – an organization led by a falsetto-voiced man named Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), who sometimes reminded me of Dieter, Mike Myers’ SNL character – in a race for this mysterious, heavily guarded “list.” It actually feels like a team effort! Which is what Mission: Impossible is supposed to be in the first place.
The best addition to this franchise is Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, a disavowed British agent who we never quite know what side she’s playing for. She’s basically another Ethan Hunt, only she may or may not be evil. The guessing game is fun and it’s about time this franchise introduced a woman who is every bit as talented at Hunt. Honestly, I’d watch an entire movie about Ilsa Faust.
If I had to rank the five Mission: Impossible movies, which I don’t, but I guess I will, I’d put this one about equal with Ghost Protocol. My favorite is still the first film, partially just because it’s so ridiculously complicated, I just can’t help but love it for being so. But, again, Rogue Nation works in the spirit of the first film, although it’s slightly less complicated.
It really is interesting to look at the progression of these films. The first was an, again, overly-complicated thriller. The second was “cool” for the sake of being “cool,” which made it awful. J.J. Abrams’ third installment is about as straightforward as these movies have ever been, which was welcome compared to the film that had come before. The fourth instilled some humor along with Tom Cruise running around the outside of the Burj Khalifa. And now we get another installment that has humor and another famous Cruise stunt, this time being strapped to the side of a plane as it takes off. As we watch him on the side of that plane, it’s apparent just how hard he’s trying in an effort to entertain us. He might as well be looking at the camera, screaming, “C’mon, guys. Look what I’m doing, just for you. You realize I could die, right?” It’s a fun stunt, but it’s not why Rogue Nation works. It’s truly a team effort – and I think Cruise is starting to realize he really can’t carry one of these movies by himself anymore.
Thankfully, this time, he didn’t have to.
I’m glad to hear the latest installment is good. I have always been a huge fan of the franchise and am very much looking forward to this film. I remember, before the first one came out the website for it had some spy themed games that were pretty good for the time, and loaded fast on my 28.8k. I won a t shirt.
Same. This franchise is actually super solid. Yes, John Woo’s was pretty absurd, but it was still a lot of fun to watch because the action sequences were so damn good. Especially towards the end. And Ghost Protocol? Did NOT see that coming. Was damn good.
These movies (with the exception of the second one) are really a lot better than most action franchises. Say what you will about Tom Cruise, he’s really good at hanging off of things.
@kazoshay Truth. And studios are always terrified of doing films with him because he costs soooo much to insure since he does his own stunts. [uproxx.com]
@JamesonGBrown : It sucks that Tom Cruise’s personal life/scientology have overshadowed his career. I actually think he’s a pretty damn good actor, plus he’s 20 years older than me and still in way better shape.
@kazoshay All great points. It does suck that the personal life/scientology shenanigans have gotten in the way of his acting. He is a pretty solid actor, but it’s tough to not think of that when he’s on-screen.
But back to the franchise. It seems to just keep getting better with age. Unlike many. I’m looking at you Rocky.
@JamesonGBrown : definitely, I thought Ghost Protocol was fantastic. Looking forward to this one.
@kazoshay Same. Hard to believe GP came from the same guy who pulled this off.
[www.youtube.com]
Hmmm. Tom Cruise picks great movies, always gives it 110%, but pretty much has the the same emotional range in each of his characters.
@JamesonGBrown – Brad Bird is the man. I thought you knew.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous He is a damn good director. Looking at ‘Ratatouille’ here…
“Brian De Palma’s fist entry”
Mission Impossible: Fist Entry
Mission: Impossible – Fist Entry*
MOON RIVERRRRRRRRRR
I’ve liked all of the films, including the second one. Of all of them, I have to say that I dislike the first one the most. It totally ruined it for me when Jim Phelps ended up being the bad guy. As if recasting Jon Voight into the role wasn’t bad enough.
Yeah, that was a poor decision.
Absolutely the number one reason I disliked the first film. Growing up as I used to watch repeats of the original Mission: Impossible and then there was the sequel series in the late 80’s. Making Jim Phelps the villain is the equivalent of making Malcolm Reynolds the bad guy in Serenity: It’s going to piss you off. I get that anyone coming to the movie without having seen either series is coming in with a blank slate so more power to you for being able to enjoy it that way.
Great analogy, Bodymovin.
I would’ve been there opening day anyway- loved Ghost Protocol- but it’s great to see the positive reviews coming in regardless.
@jameson: yaasss
I’d go
1. M:I 1
2. Ghost Protocol
3. M:I 3
4. Rogue Nation (sight unseen)
5. M:I 2 (I swear that one had two guys driving bikes at one another like they were jousting and then jumping mid-air to collide with one another. But no one would be that dumb).
You and I should get together and go bowling. That scene in MI:2 made me spit Diet Coke. That was honestly one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen, and I love Tom Cruise flicks.
I still scream “Feel Better!!!” to my ex-wife on occasion from that other awful scene.
Don’t forget the doves
@ElGallo Never forget…the doves, and all of these other trademarks.
[www.youtube.com]
I love the franchise. But I feel I’m the only one who disliked M:I 3 more than M:I 2. I just found it trite and really basic with the whole Kerry Russell subplot being some sort of motivation and the dumb ass McGuffen.
I’d go:
Ghost Protocol
M:I 1
Rogue
and a tie for part 2 and 3…
You’re not the only one. 3 was awful, and I’d rank it less entertaining than 2.
I’m more on this train. 2 was just straight absurd, but who cares? It’s John Woo. The man loves two things: action and doves. 3 was entertaining, but there were definitely parts that dragged wayyy too long.
That’s about how I feel. I do remember at least enjoying 2 a lot more when I saw it, but knew immediately there was no need to see it again. Whereas for part 3 I remember being fucking mad leaving the theater that they wasted all that talent on what felt like a movie to fulfill a contract to maintain copyright or some such.
@Billy Yellowcorn Agreed. I could watch two like once every year or so.
3 has PSH crushing it as the villain. come on now.
PSH puts that one solidly ahead of part 2
I will absolutely concede that PSH pulled of a great villain. But this stands with TDK for me. Heath Ledger deserved a far better film than his character was in. The same goes for Phil and MI3.
@dissident True, very true.
@Billy Yellowcorn Completely agree with TDK statement. That movie was good, but could have been so so much better.
@dissident agreed. Prob my favorite villain of the franchise. And it has that great sequence where they kidnap PSH from the Vatican
Hated 3. I remember agreeing with critics who said that it’s just a glorified big budgeted Alias episode. And Alias had better episodes than M:I3.
but hoffman’s villain is so goddamn terrifying.
He as any kind of villain is terrifying.
I like to say I am the guy who retains the most anger towards M:I 2, but that distinction rests with Dougray Scott.
(If you’re asking who Dougray Scott is, then Google it, and find out why you don’t know who Dougray Scott is).
Just thought he was a terrible villain?
The almost Wolverine/almost Aragorn of 1999?
@Breesus Disciple haha. nailed it.
Stuart Townsend was almost Aragorn, not Dougray Scott. Unless I missed something.
@Mike Keesey Damn. You are correct. TBF, both were bland dudes who never amounted to much.
Eh, thought he was ok, but really liked his bit in Strike Back season 3, 4 if you’re in the UK.
MI1 wasn’t really complicated once i realized hunt was saying one thing and they were showing clips of something else. for some reason that scene was throwing me.
MI 2 was redonkuluss . lokks of cool shots and visuals, but not in the slightest realistic. fun though, john woo, what would you expect?
MI 3 i hated. killed felicity right off the bat….. that opening dinner party with those swarmy hipsters having a dinner party, pure lame JJ. then the amazingly adaptive drone scene on the bay bridge tunnel, and i’m done.
after MI 3 i tuned out.
@risc32 MI:3 seemed to kill it off for a lot of fans, but I’m definitely recommending Ghost Protocol. It’s just a well made action movie with great sequences, good pacing and a solid cast/crew of characters.
@risc32 @JamesonGBrown it took me a LONG time to see Ghost Protocol because of the combination of MI2/3 and the disastrous personal life of Cruise (after being my favorite actor most of my life) but man am I glad I finally caught it on Netflix. I’ve watched it multiple times since. It totally regained my attn to the franchise and I’m actually looking forward to this one because of it.
@CorgiFridayLives Nice! That’s how I was in a way. 1 & 2 I loved (for different reasons) and 3 was not bad. But GP put me, and everyone else I think it’s safe to say, right back in the saddle.
I visit another forum where a bunch of people claim MI3 is the best solely because of Abrams.
That movie had the best villain of the franchise, but team members were underdeveloped and Abrams, being his first theatrical feature, failed to give it any original distinctive style. MI2 at least had Woo’s own style, but obviously that belonged nowhere near a Mission: Impossible film.
@ASFan You bring up a great point. The villain in MI3 was solid. And spot on about the crew being very bland in that entry. GP helped develop the entire team’s dynamic big time.
When Keri Russell’s eye pops in the beginning of M:I3 I freaked out. That raised the bar that this (and later M:I-GP) were totally different action films from the first two.
@Pretzelman Agree. The way that was shot was freaky. Good, but freaky.
Except for the first one, all of these movies blend together. I cant remember what happened in which movie. there is just Tom Cruise running a lot, and hanging from ceilings and riding on trains with fancy lap tops… Jesus, I have no idea which is which.
The NOC list was a thing right?
NOC list was in the first one wasn’t it? Or maybe all of them? Isn’t that the list of ALL undercover agents?
That was the first movie’s McGuffin.
(also used by Skyfall)
@JJ Jr. Wait, help me out on the McGuffin thing. Which film was that used in?
@JamesonGBrown
The first one’s McGuffin was the NOC list. The second one had Chimera. The third one had the Rabbit’s Foot. The fourth… I don’t remember if that one had a McGuffin, I should probably watch it again.
There’s only one McGuffin. The third one called the Rabbit’s Foot. The first movie is the NOC list and we know what that is. The second, Chimera, is a virus. Only the third one is a McGuffin because we don’t know what it is and what made it important.
@MaynMan I don’t think a McGuffin has to be mysterious.
McGuffin məˈgəfin (also MacGuffin)
noun chiefly Brit.
an object or device in a movie or a book that serves merely as a trigger for the plot.
FWIW, although we only find out after the action has resolved, the Rabbit’s Foot is clearly a biological weapon (a canister with a biohazard symbol on it). So, presumably just another virus.
@JJ Jr. Ahh gotcha. Nice. Forgot about all those badass names for the tangible end goal of these films. And even though the second one’s story wasn’t killer, Chimera was a cool name/virus. Think there was also a Chimera in a video game called ‘Resistance: Fall of Man…”
@JamesonGBrown
Yes! And the antidote/antivirus (retrovirus?) was called Bellerophon. Greek mythology has some pretty cool names in it.
There’s the Amy Schumer joke. Now just add the “working with the Irish” line and the comments section on this article will be complete.
Nobody brings up the fact that all the different plot points of the new MI are basically different episodes of ARCHER.
Will since Archer is a parody of the entire genre, that would make sense.
^^This^^
Glad to hear they’re still going strong. I agree that this has been an unusually reliable franchise. I hated the second one when it came out — since neither the script nor John Woo’s style jived at all with what I thought was an excellent template established in the first film — but I’ve developed an appreciation for it in retrospect, probably because each film after has also strayed from the original’s style. Still probably the worst of the bunch, but enjoyable in its own way. And Thandie Newton was seriously va-va-VA-va-VOOM in it. Speaking of which, it’s too bad they didn’t bring back Jonathan Rhys-Meyers after the third one. That guy was quite easy on the eyes as well.
@JJ Jr. Agreed. I think that’s the formula that’s made this franchise so strong – they’re all stand alone films. An example of the opposite of this is The Hangover trilogy. Horrible in every way (2 & 3) because they tried to replicate (like frame by frame, plot point by plot point) the first formula that equalled success. And not saying they didn’t do well financially, but the sequels were garbage.
Just snagged a free ticket. Does Pegg say sassy things?
Hoffman was a great heel.
RIP