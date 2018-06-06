Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first trailer for Mortal Engines was reportedly supposed to premiere alongside The Last Jedi at the tail end of 2017, but it was nowhere to be seen. It’s a little late here in 2018, but now we have our first full look. The new epic being produced and co-written by Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson and directed by Christian Rivers is based on the series of novels by Philip Reeve which sees the world brought down by The Sixty Minute War, leaving governments in ruins, giant tank cities preying on each other for resources, “anti-traction” areas, and a few other places spread out across the globe. It’s definitely a wikihole to fall down into.

As you can see in the trailer, London is a big and mean city that is gobbling up the smaller towns out in what is left of Europe and Asia. It’s got shades of Mad Max, a dash of Bioshock or Dishonored, some Fallout, and a few other post-apocalyptic favorites we’ve experienced over the years. Jackson re-teamed with Hobbit screenwriters Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens according to Variety, covering the first book in Reeve’s series: