The one born Napoleone di Buonaparte (thanks to being born on the Italian-speaking Corsica) has long bewitched great filmmakers. Charles Chaplin famously wanted to make a film about him. So did Stanley Kubrick, who had to settle for another lavish period epic: Barry Lyndon, arguably his greatest achievement. But Ridley Scott succeeded where they did not, and his latest, on the infamous (though complicated) French emperor, comes out in time for Thanksgiving. What better family movie than one about one of history’s most famous cuckolds!

A week-plus ahead of the release, the review embargo lifted, unleashing a tidal wave of takes. Some were rapturous, some where skeptical. Others, though, including Uproxx’s Mike Ryan, argued that it’s best when read as a very funny comedy.

Let’s break the reviews thus far down. Here are the ones that were enraptured by Scott’s take on arguably the best historical figure in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Journey. Like Peter Bradshaw over at The Guardian:

“Many directors have tried following Napoleon where the paths of glory lead, and maybe it is only defiant defeat that is really glorious. But Ridley Scott – the Wellington of cinema – has created an outrageously enjoyable cavalry charge of a movie, a full-tilt biopic of two and a half hours in which Scott doesn’t allow his troops to get bogged down mid-gallop in the muddy terrain of either fact or metaphysical significance, the tactical issues that have defeated other film-makers.”

Or Nicholas Barber at the BBC, who saw it as yet another example of kickass octagenarians:

Martin Scorsese is 80 and Ridley Scott is nearly 86, but neither director is showing any signs of slowing down. In recent years, in fact, their films have grown longer, more expensive and more ambitious than ever. The latest example is Napoleon, Scott’s 160-minute biopic of the French military commander and ruler, which sweeps through several countries and several decades, and has several thunderous battle scenes along the way. It’s an awe-inspiring achievement, although it may leave you with a greater appreciation of Scott’s leadership skills than of Napoleon’s.

Or Robbie Collin at The Telegraph, who argued that if 85-year-old Scott “has reached the final season of his filmmaking career, Napoleon is the ideal work of wintry grandeur to mark it.” Of star Joaquin Phoenix, Collin said he plays Napoleon with “startling blunt-force charisma,” and whose “sore-thumb manner makes his loopier lines land well.” He also says Rupert Everett as the Duke of Wellington is a “treat.”

Damon Wise, at Deadline, admits that the epic “doesn’t exactly fly by,” but that it is a fascinatingly complex character study: