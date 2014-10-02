Netflix Has Signed Adam Sandler To An Exclusive Four-Movie Deal

Hot on the heels of nabbing same-day release rights for a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Netflix has struck a huge deal for four films with Adam Sandler. The films will be produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison production company and will be exclusive the streaming service worldwide. Sandler will also star in the features and announced the deal in a statement that sets the stage on what we can expect. From Variety:
“When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said ‘yes’ for one reason and one reason only… Netflix rhymes with ‘wet chicks,’” Sandler said in a prepared statement. “Let the streaming begin!”
Sounds about right. You can’t deny that this is a big step forward for Netflix though. Original programming has been a plus for them and taking this big step into film opens doors that many have only dreamed about to this point. Variety points out that Sandler’s films have grossed $3.9 billion worldwide and still commands a slice of cultural respect.
Unlike the Crouching Tiger deal, this won’t affect Sandler’s current theatrical commitments and shouldn’t force a backlash from theater chains. We’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out once the first film hits Netflix, most likely in 2015.
(Via Variety)
It’s like being on top of the world and celebrating by drinking toilet cleaner.
Oh. Dear. Lord. May have to re-think my Netflix subscription. Oh well, I don’t HAVE to watch any of his crap.
I think you gotta look at it like reality shows on AMC, it’s going to help get things made that you DO enjoy.
Exactly, aRobertsg – if you like Adam Sandler, this is fine. If you don’t, then the subscription fees that people pay in order to see the four films will go to help fund new seasons of Arrested Development, House of Cards, Bojack Horseman, etc.
Hey, the way I look at it, this may keep him out of theaters for a while. I mark it down as a win.
His last four movies, Blended, Grown Ups 2, That’s My Boy, and Jack and Jill grossed a total of 289 million on a production budget of 269 million, and that’s before accounting for promotion costs.
I don’t see how anyone at Netflix could’ve thought this would be a good idea.
That bsounded wrong so I looked it up.
According to Wikipedia, the 4 films combine for a profit of over $300 million.
That’s 5 minutes I’ll never get back.
Combined worldwide grosses equal around 582 million according to Box office Mojo.
Yeah that matches what I found
I was looking just at domestic gross on Box Office Mojo.
Dr. Prof, domestic box office is no longer the sole measure of a movie’s success
Yeah, but when you go to box office mojo, that’s the top number they show you, and I may have been a little lax in my research.
To be fair to the good Doctor, guys, most American comedies don’t play well overseas.
Thank you @Dan Seitz
Eh, maybe it’ll result in something like Grandma’s Boy. I’d be okay with that.
Watch out world! Here comes Duck President!
I’d rather have a beer
Eh, maybe Eddie Murphy want to see if he can make a similar deal.[filmcutting.com]
So now my membership fees will be paying for his vacations? Dammit!
What vacations, uh I mean, films do you think he has planned?
Fiji? Eastern Europe? Alaska? Japan? Maybe Hawaii again?
This could be a better fit for the travel channel.
Whoever is running netflix is a genius marketer but has the taste of a nerd in his mid 30s.
so this is how the great netflix dies
Oh my god. I think Awesome-O is actually in charge of Netflix.
“I immediately said ‘yes’ for one reason and one reason only… Netflix rhymes with ‘wet chicks’” sounds like something someone trying to do an intentionally-bad parody of Adam Sandler would say
Godammit Netflix. Godammit. (Facepalm).
Finally! Now I can see “Rated Arggh for Pirates. Fuck you”