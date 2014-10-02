Netflix Has Signed Adam Sandler To An Exclusive Four-Movie Deal

#Netflix
Entertainment Writer
10.02.14 26 Comments
Adam Sandler at TIFF

Getty Image

Hot on the heels of nabbing same-day release rights for a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Netflix has struck a huge deal for four films with Adam Sandler. The films will be produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison production company and will be exclusive the streaming service worldwide. Sandler will also star in the features and announced the deal in a statement that sets the stage on what we can expect. From Variety:

“When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said ‘yes’ for one reason and one reason only… Netflix rhymes with ‘wet chicks,’” Sandler said in a prepared statement. “Let the streaming begin!”

Sounds about right. You can’t deny that this is a big step forward for Netflix though. Original programming has been a plus for them and taking this big step into film opens doors that many have only dreamed about to this point. Variety points out that Sandler’s films have grossed $3.9 billion worldwide and still commands a slice of cultural respect.

Unlike the Crouching Tiger deal, this won’t affect Sandler’s current theatrical commitments and shouldn’t force a backlash from theater chains. We’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out once the first film hits Netflix, most likely in 2015.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSadam sandlerExclusive DealHAPPY MADISONMoviesNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP