Netflix Has Signed Adam Sandler To An Exclusive Four-Movie Deal

Getty Image

Hot on the heels of nabbing same-day release rights for a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Netflix has struck a huge deal for four films with Adam Sandler. The films will be produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison production company and will be exclusive the streaming service worldwide. Sandler will also star in the features and announced the deal in a statement that sets the stage on what we can expect. From Variety:

“When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said ‘yes’ for one reason and one reason only… Netflix rhymes with ‘wet chicks,’” Sandler said in a prepared statement. “Let the streaming begin!”

Sounds about right. You can’t deny that this is a big step forward for Netflix though. Original programming has been a plus for them and taking this big step into film opens doors that many have only dreamed about to this point. Variety points out that Sandler’s films have grossed $3.9 billion worldwide and still commands a slice of cultural respect.

Unlike the Crouching Tiger deal, this won’t affect Sandler’s current theatrical commitments and shouldn’t force a backlash from theater chains. We’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out once the first film hits Netflix, most likely in 2015.

(Via Variety)