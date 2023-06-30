Netflix Is Making A Documentary About Sylvester Stallone

Following the success of their (really good) documentary on Arnold Schwarzenegger, Netflix will produce a career-spanning doc about the guy he tricked into starring in Stop Or My Mom Will Shoot. After decades of action dominance following some early Oscar nominations, Sylvester Stallone is primed for the documentary spotlight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thom Zimmy (Springsteen on Broadway) is directing Sly for release on the streaming platform in November.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

The man’s definitely earned it. Plus, this promises a string of potential documentaries and docuseries about action stars. Hopefully, Netflix brings us Dolph, Wesley, and Linda after this.

In the past few years, Stallone has either closed the book on or handed off some of his most iconic characters, including Rambo and Rocky, all while shifting into a dual track of projects: ensemble roles in blockbuster projects and a starring gig in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King. In all of these, he’s leaned into an elder statesman role where he gets to be witty, charming, and as goofy as he wants to be.

