Twitter is not real life, but what happens on the social media platform can have a big impact on the rest of the world. Determining whether it’s causation or correlation is tough sometimes, but one could certainly argue that Russell Crowe boxing a movie critic between the ears on Twitter may have gotten us another Master and Commander movie.

Deadline reported on Friday that a sequel to the 2003 film Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World movie is on the way, which may make a dad in your life extremely excited. According to the report, A Monster Calls writer Patrick Ness will adapt the script, which will be another movie based on the book series of the same name.

Since the original was part of a big book series, the idea was always to adapt other books in to films, but another film never got into position to move forward. Sources say this film would be based on the first book in the series, which shows a young Aubrey when he is given his first command and also explores how his friendship with his naval surgeon, Stephen Maturin (played by Bettany in the original) begins. Since this would be set in the early days of Aubrey, its also likely they would have new talent playing Aubrey and Maturin as well.

The news comes a few months after Crowe himself defended Master and Commander from a viral tweet that criticized the film and its director by describing it as a movie that could cure pandemic sleep issues. Crowe’s response called it a movie for adults and raved about director Peter Weirs, calling him “brilliant” and scolding the critic to his 2.7 million followers.

While the description from Deadline makes it sound like Crowe won’t be necessary in the second one, it’s safe to say he will be eager to see what happens with the franchise next. And all the people who made Master and Commander trend on Twitter in the wake of his tweet will certainly be excited about another film in the franchise.