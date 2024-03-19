Nicole Kidman Has Her Own Dreams For The Future Of Her AMC Monologues

“We come to this place….for magic.”

Those are the first words of the National Anthem, also known by some as Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theaters monologue, that captivated the nation ever since its debut in September 2021. While some A-list actors hate being a part of the joke, Kidman has been outwardly embracing her role of Movie Theater Ambassador/Bedazzled Paint Suit Enthusiast for those iconic AMC ads. And she has no plans of stopping.

“My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen,” Kidman told ELLE in a new interview.“I’ve got to be able to do that at some point.” Of course, it’s already been done, so all she has to do is show up.

Of the ad, Kidman wasn’t surprised with its initial reaction. She said she filmed the initial ad over just one weekend, and soon enough the ad was spoofed on SNL, went viral on TikTok, and even got Jigsaw involved. “If that’s what it takes, I’ll do whatever it takes,” she said referring to the virality of the ad.

Kidman also teased that this won’t be the last you see of her in those plush reclining chairs. “We have to have some more ideas for the next one,” she added. It seems like this AMC gig might go down in history as one of Kidman’s best roles, aside from her short gig as Tom Cruise’s wife. That was super convincing. But after all….heartbreak feels good in a place like this.

(Via ELLE)