Halloween movies are certainly getting their shine these days as the annual fall holiday approaches, but the owners of a particular piece of scary movie real estate certainly hope to cash in on the timing and a hot market these days. That’s right: the million-dollar home where the original A Nightmare On Elm Street is for sale and, no, the street isn’t actually called Elm.

But 1428 N Genesee Ave is for sale, and it’s the original home where the 1984 Halloween classic was shown. The Dutch Colonial, built in 1919, officially went on the market and was spotted by the Los Angeles Times this week. The home, billed as 1428 Elm St. in the movie, features three bedrooms and five baths in the real world. And as the Times detailed, its current owner has a bit of Hollywood history of her own.

It’s the first time the home has listed for sale since Lorene Scafaria — director of films such as “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” and 2019’s “Hustlers” — bought it for $2.1 million in 2013. Surprisingly, the façade still looks similar to how it did in the movie; green shingles still top the portico entry, but the bright-red front door has since been painted black.

You can find the home’s listing on Zillow, so you know it’s real. And despite the film taking place in Ohio, the LA location turned out to be a perfect filming location on the West Coast due to a lack of palm trees and other California giveaways its Spaulding Square neighborhood lacks. Just don’t expect the home to go unnoticed if you’re interested in making an offer.

“The whole neighborhood gets the tour bus treatment. People always get tickled when they see it,” said Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman, who holds the listing with Learka Bosnak. Bosnak said the house is the perfect example of movie magic. “The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” she said.

The listing isn’t exactly hiding the fact that it’s the Elm Street home, though it does make it clear the interior isn’t what you’d think it may be from the movie.

“This elegant traditional was reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s, lovingly lived in by the current owner, and a location for some of Hollywood’s favorite films, commercials and print,” the listing on Zillow said. “Cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven’s iconic Elm Street facade.”

At 6,751 square feet any potential buyer is certainly getting a whole lot of house. But hopefully they are heavy sleepers, too.

[via LA Times]