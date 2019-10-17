Joker has been the number-one movie in the country for two straight weeks, and it has an outside shot at breaking the $1 billion barrier, so it stands to reason that Warner Bros. Pictures would want the Joker in as many future projects at possible. So why hasn’t the Joker been announced for The Suicide Squad? Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is back, as is Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, but not Joker, either played by Jared Leto or Joaquin Phoenix. Well, for one thing, people liked Robbie’s Harley Quinn (who’s getting her own spin-off), unlike Leto’s twisted take on Joker. But writer and director James Gunn has another reason.

When asked on Instagram whether Joker will appear in The Suicide Squad, Gunn replied, “No one but me and a few others know all the characters in the movie, but if the Joker isn’t in the film, I don’t think it would be strange as he isn’t a part of the Suicide Squad in the comics.” There’s still a chance he shows up, like how Batman was in Suicide Squad for all of seven seconds, but if he doesn’t, it’s because Joker’s comic book ties with the Squad are mostly through Harley. There’s not much history there.

All you Joker-heads (you walk around town with dyed-green hair and take FOREVER to go down steps) might have to wait until that “f*cked up” Dr. Phil movie to see your beloved Clown Prince again. The Suicide Squad, meanwhile, comes out August 6, 2021.

