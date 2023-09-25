No One Will Save You
20th Century Studios
Movies

No One Can Believe That The Crowd-Pleasing ‘No One Will Save You’ Went Straight-To-Streaming

Long ago, Justified fans knew that Kaitlyn Dever was a phenomenal actress in the making. Unbelievable, Booksmart, and Dopesick confirmed as much. Dever also stars in a new sci-fi horror film that is a current overnight hit on streaming. That would be 20th Century Studios’ No One Will Save You, which essentially went straight-to-streaming via Hulu on Sept. 22.

Granted, a few lucky people did get to see the movie in limited theaters a few days prior, but for all practical purposes, this is a streaming movie release. And that’s surprising, considering that horror hits are notorious for reaping much more than their modest budgets at the box office. In this case, Brian Duffield directed the movie on a reported $23 million budget, and if you’ve seen it, you’ll know that A Quiet Place viewers would love it. Remember that little 2018 movie from Paramount Pictures? The sleeper film was a smash hit, opening to $50,203,562 on a $17 million budget. John Krasinski’s baby went on to gross $188 million domestically and $340 million worldwide (and a sequel did pretty darn well, too, even during Covid-19).

Fast forward to 2023, and No One Will Save You‘s suspense is best experienced without even watching trailers, and it’s a genuinely scary movie that will put you in the spooky-season spirit. It also contains hardly any dialogue, which only adds to the seat-arm-gripping nature of the movie. Dever is winning audience accolades, and the film probably would have made a killing in theaters.

Who’s first in line to appreciate No One Will Save You? A certain horror maestro. “NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is fun, fun, FUN,” tweeted Guillermo del Toro. “It is also smart and with great moments, staged in a classic, solid way. It avoids the pitfalls and maximizes its resources. I couldn’t think of a more perfect movie for your weekend. Fulfills all the promise of SPONTANEOUS.”

Again, though: No one seems to know why this didn’t receive a standard theatrical run. That’s especially the case for this past weekend when a holdover like The Nun 2 held off the star-packed Expend4ables.

More raving for the “in-f*cking-credible” Kaitlyn Dever would not stop.

And see? It wasn’t only great at home but also great in theaters:

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×