Long ago, Justified fans knew that Kaitlyn Dever was a phenomenal actress in the making. Unbelievable, Booksmart, and Dopesick confirmed as much. Dever also stars in a new sci-fi horror film that is a current overnight hit on streaming. That would be 20th Century Studios’ No One Will Save You, which essentially went straight-to-streaming via Hulu on Sept. 22.

Granted, a few lucky people did get to see the movie in limited theaters a few days prior, but for all practical purposes, this is a streaming movie release. And that’s surprising, considering that horror hits are notorious for reaping much more than their modest budgets at the box office. In this case, Brian Duffield directed the movie on a reported $23 million budget, and if you’ve seen it, you’ll know that A Quiet Place viewers would love it. Remember that little 2018 movie from Paramount Pictures? The sleeper film was a smash hit, opening to $50,203,562 on a $17 million budget. John Krasinski’s baby went on to gross $188 million domestically and $340 million worldwide (and a sequel did pretty darn well, too, even during Covid-19).

Fast forward to 2023, and No One Will Save You‘s suspense is best experienced without even watching trailers, and it’s a genuinely scary movie that will put you in the spooky-season spirit. It also contains hardly any dialogue, which only adds to the seat-arm-gripping nature of the movie. Dever is winning audience accolades, and the film probably would have made a killing in theaters.

Who’s first in line to appreciate No One Will Save You? A certain horror maestro. “NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is fun, fun, FUN,” tweeted Guillermo del Toro. “It is also smart and with great moments, staged in a classic, solid way. It avoids the pitfalls and maximizes its resources. I couldn’t think of a more perfect movie for your weekend. Fulfills all the promise of SPONTANEOUS.”

NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is fun, fun, FUN. It is also smart and with great moments, staged in a classic, solid way. It avoids the pitfalls and maximizes its resources. I couldn't think of a more perfect movie for your weekend. Fulfills all the promise of SPONTANEOUS. pic.twitter.com/PNzsn2dyUa — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 23, 2023

Again, though: No one seems to know why this didn’t receive a standard theatrical run. That’s especially the case for this past weekend when a holdover like The Nun 2 held off the star-packed Expend4ables.

No One Will Save You is fucking GREAT. I’m glad i came into this mostly cold, but i’m also mad that Disney dropped this on streaming as opposed to theaters. AGAIN. — Eyes Wide Shak (@ShakExcellence) September 23, 2023

Just watched No One Will Save You… blown away. How did they not release this in theaters?! Would’ve played to a crowd so well. Outstanding stuff! pic.twitter.com/FTA8BuGOPi — Jon 🌙 (@blvze97) September 24, 2023

No One Will Save You going straight to streaming is laughable, especially when it has the vibe that'd sell well within a movie theater. Disney just shot themselves in the foot trying to astroturf the success of their overpriced streaming service. — Jaime Rebanal (@firewalkwjaime) September 24, 2023

No One Will Save You is another straight to Hulu release that feels like it would’ve played well in theaters. Not everything that Brian Duffield does here works for me – the creatures tend to be over shown, diminishing the scare factor – but the set pieces are well put together. pic.twitter.com/gf0XPXOvoY — Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) September 24, 2023

Kaitlyn Dever is in-fucking-credible. She barely speaks in No One Will Save You, but I was hanging onto her every move. pic.twitter.com/cMQUpc9t8A — Amanda (@LivnDeadGrl87) September 24, 2023

No One Will Save You (2023) pic.twitter.com/tD2YK2vRCz — Liam/Lemon🏳️‍🌈🎥 (@Liam_The_Nerd) September 24, 2023

More raving for the “in-f*cking-credible” Kaitlyn Dever would not stop.

Kaitlyn Dever’s performance in No One Will Save You is incredible. An almost dialogue-free 90mins of guilt-ridden, anxiety soaked brilliance in Brian Duffield’s near-silent sci-fi horror masquerading as a home invasion movie. Loved it! pic.twitter.com/UIFLmf2rEq — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) September 24, 2023

Soon as I saw this cut, I knew No One Will Save You was gonna eat pic.twitter.com/em49OxvSll — Laurens! (@st_laurens) September 25, 2023

No One Will Save You is an excellent alien invasion movie. Scary, suspenseful, packed with crazy alien mayhem. It delivers everything you'd want and goes to places you'd never expect. The best kind of genre cinema. Watch on Hulu immediately. Enjoy being in the palm of its hand. pic.twitter.com/GLj155BLHU — John Squires 🎃 (@FreddyInSpace) September 23, 2023

