Steven Soderbergh’s New Crime Movie, ‘No Sudden Move,’ Has A Stacked Cast And A Retro Teaser

This time last year, director Steven Soderbergh was on lock down in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. Next month, his new film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. What a difference 12 months (and a life-saving vaccine) makes.

No Sudden Move is about a group of small-time criminals (the best kind, imo), “who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.” The 1950s-set film has a stacked cast, including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, and Bill Duked.

Cheadle, Fraser, and Julia Fox? The movies are back, baby!

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have No Sudden Move as part of this year’s lineup. Once again, Steven has assembled a powerhouse ensemble cast in a story that is uniquely Soderbergh,” Tribeca chief content officer Paula Weinstein said in a statement. “The festival’s audiences are eager to celebrate the moviegoing experience together again and this film will thoroughly entertain.”

No Sudden Move premieres at Tribeca on June 18 before an HBO Max debut on July 1.