North Korea Now Wants To Help The United States Investigate The Sony Pictures Hack

North Korea has responded to the allegations that they are behind the recent Sony Pictures/ The Interview fiasco with a surprising offer. They want to aid the United States in any investigation to find the true culprits behind the attack.

The country released an official statement on the matter, claiming innocence and offering help hot on the heels of President Obama’s speech on the matter yesterday. Although, it is hard to really call it a true offer because it was accompanied by yet another threat. From BBC News:

On Saturday, the North Korean foreign ministry said: “As the United States is spreading groundless allegations and slandering us, we propose a joint investigation with it into this incident.” “Without resorting to such tortures as were used by the US CIA, we have means to prove that this incident has nothing to do with us.” The statement said there would be “grave consequences” if the Americans rejected their inquiry proposal.

Always nice to offer help with the threat of “grave consequences.” It really helps to drive home that whole innocence thing.

As we noted earlier in the week, Homeland Security has a decent amount of proof that the attack can be connected to the dictatorship, including evidence that connects it to a similar attack against South Korean banking institutions in March 2013. Hard to say if US officials will accept this “offer,” but I would have to lean towards no.

Seeing how this situation has officially morphed from an entertainment fiasco to an international incident, it really puts a damper on the question of will we ever see The Interview get an official release. Sony is on the record as saying they want people to see it, so I guess it is only a matter of time. The government is on your side in this matter, so that’s not something you get to say every day.

(Via BBC News / Engadget)