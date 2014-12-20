North Korea Now Wants To Help The United States Investigate The Sony Pictures Hack

#The Interview #James Franco #Seth Rogen
Entertainment Writer
12.20.14 13 Comments

North Korea has responded to the allegations that they are behind the recent Sony Pictures/ The Interview fiasco with a surprising offer. They want to aid the United States in any investigation to find the true culprits behind the attack.

The country released an official statement on the matter, claiming innocence and offering help hot on the heels of President Obama’s speech on the matter yesterday. Although, it is hard to really call it a true offer because it was accompanied by yet another threat. From BBC News:

On Saturday, the North Korean foreign ministry said: “As the United States is spreading groundless allegations and slandering us, we propose a joint investigation with it into this incident.”

“Without resorting to such tortures as were used by the US CIA, we have means to prove that this incident has nothing to do with us.”

The statement said there would be “grave consequences” if the Americans rejected their inquiry proposal.

Always nice to offer help with the threat of “grave consequences.” It really helps to drive home that whole innocence thing.

As we noted earlier in the week, Homeland Security has a decent amount of proof that the attack can be connected to the dictatorship, including evidence that connects it to a similar attack against South Korean banking institutions in March 2013. Hard to say if US officials will accept this “offer,” but I would have to lean towards no.

Seeing how this situation has officially morphed from an entertainment fiasco to an international incident, it really puts a damper on the question of will we ever see The Interview get an official release. Sony is on the record as saying they want people to see it, so I guess it is only a matter of time. The government is on your side in this matter, so that’s not something you get to say every day.

(Via BBC News / Engadget)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Interview#James Franco#Seth Rogen
TAGSBARACK OBAMAHacking Scandaljames francoNORTH KOREASETH ROGENSONY PICTURESTHE INTERVIEW

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP