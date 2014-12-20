North Korea Now Wants To Help The United States Investigate The Sony Pictures Hack

North Korea has responded to the allegations that they are behind the recent Sony Pictures/ The Interview fiasco with a surprising offer. They want to aid the United States in any investigation to find the true culprits behind the attack.
The country released an official statement on the matter, claiming innocence and offering help hot on the heels of President Obama’s speech on the matter yesterday. Although, it is hard to really call it a true offer because it was accompanied by yet another threat. From BBC News:
On Saturday, the North Korean foreign ministry said: “As the United States is spreading groundless allegations and slandering us, we propose a joint investigation with it into this incident.”
“Without resorting to such tortures as were used by the US CIA, we have means to prove that this incident has nothing to do with us.”
The statement said there would be “grave consequences” if the Americans rejected their inquiry proposal.
Always nice to offer help with the threat of “grave consequences.” It really helps to drive home that whole innocence thing.
As we noted earlier in the week, Homeland Security has a decent amount of proof that the attack can be connected to the dictatorship, including evidence that connects it to a similar attack against South Korean banking institutions in March 2013. Hard to say if US officials will accept this “offer,” but I would have to lean towards no.
Seeing how this situation has officially morphed from an entertainment fiasco to an international incident, it really puts a damper on the question of will we ever see The Interview get an official release. Sony is on the record as saying they want people to see it, so I guess it is only a matter of time. The government is on your side in this matter, so that’s not something you get to say every day.
It’s going to be funny when after all of this time it turns out North Korea wasn’t trying to be threatening all these years, they just only had war pamphlets to learn English from so their lexicon only has words like ‘grave’, ‘violent’ and ‘torture’ in it.
Or they’re just using Google translate. If you translate their Korean translation of “grave consequences” back to English it turns into “Great results.” Not even kidding. So this could legitimately be just a weird misunderstanding.
@Sponge But even then, that would translate to “The statement said there would be “great results” if the Americans REJECTED their inquiry proposal.”
So basically, they’d be admitting we’re much better off without their help (unless “rejected” can be mistranslated too). =P
Well good! I was a little worried, but now I’m expecting a fruit cake in the mail…oh there’s a shoe in it.
Can’t believe someone might die from a stupid movie
as long as its larry the cable guy or jeff dunham, im ALL for it.
Homeland Security has a decent amount of proof?
Like WMD’s in Iraq proof.
North Korea likely didn’t have anything to do with the bank hack in South Korea in 2013.
North Korea is a scapegoat.
It works for Sony, It works for the U.S.
Don’t bother discoursing at these sheeple, Mr. Roberts. They’ll lap up any ‘proof’ offered by their bigwig overlords down at Pentagonia, the fascist retail outlet down in Arlington, Virginia distributing fashionable American comfort–at a price.
You and I, my friend, know what proof is really about. Proof serves to establish the truth. These braying lambs care nothing about the truth, or the value of truth. They see the truth before their eyes and reject that truth, truthfully opting for untruths where truths should reign supreme. You and I, we reach out and accept that truth, and we will preach the truth on the streets until our last, truthing breaths.
FALSE FLAG! IT WAS A CONSPIRACY! THERE WERE NO AIRPLANES! WAKE UP YOU SHEEPLES!
Soo… we -shouldn’t- bomb that little tyrant fuck into oblivion because…. why? I’d kill him because he’s fucking irritating, we’ve killed for less.
Maybe they can help OJ find the real killer too.
tl;dr version.
“We’re completely innocent. We’ll help you find out who did it. Reject us at your peril!”
North Korea is every unstable ex-girlfriend rolled into one.
What grave consequences? Grave consequences for the poor people of NK, trapped inside a country with legitimate, actual psychopaths in charge?