Oh, you thought blockbuster season was reserved for the summer months? That’s cute.

After a year in lockdown, Hollywood decided to do us all a favor and bring some of the year’s most anticipated movie events to our living rooms and you know what? We deserve this. That’s why hosts Britt Ellis and Taylour Chanel are celebrating the spectacle of it all in the latest episode of Obsessed.

The ladies are here to bring you the only Spring Movie & TV guide you’ll need, breaking down the action-packed features and inventive sci-fi series we’ll all be talking about in a couple of months. So yes, that means Britt is hyped for the creature-feature of the century, Godzilla vs. Kong, while Taylour’s feeling a bit “meh” about all the CGI overstimulation. But both pop culture gurus are ready to see Emma Stone bring Disney’s biggest baddie to life in Cruella. They’re also here for HBO’s Victorian steampunk fantasy adventure, The Nevers, and for Michael B. Jordan’s spy thriller, Without Remorse, coming to Amazon Prime. Finally, they’re ready to dive into how moviegoing has changed thanks to the pandemic, before predicting what the industry’s “new normal” might look like moving forward.

So really, are you not entertained?

Check out the latest episode of Obsessed for everything you need to add to your binge-watching queue this spring.