Olivia Munn revealed on Instagram today that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration, and support on their own journey,” she wrote.

Munn, who appeared at the Oscars with her husband John Mulaney, shared more about the diagnosis in a follow-up statement. “I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life,” she wrote. “Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

A month after the biopsy, Munn had a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.”

Munn thanked Mulaney “for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect” and “being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened.” She also showed her appreciation for the nurses, patient coordinators, and staff at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and Saint John’s in Santa Monica.

You can read the post below.