Well, one film is already blowing up social media heading into this year’s Oscars. You ready for it? My Year of Dicks. The title, which we swear to God is real, was nominated for Best Animated Short Film, and presenter Riz Ahmed had the room in stitches when he announced it. Of course, it probably didn’t help that the actor put a little extra mustard on the word “dick” while reading the list, and you can hear laughter all throughout the production.

Check it out below:

For everyone else who wants an audio loop of Riz Ahmed saying “My Year of Dicks” you are welcome. #OscarNominations2023 pic.twitter.com/OJJQrKhTd7 — Joseph Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) January 24, 2023

Once he finished the list of Animated Short Films, Ahmed was still giggling as co-presenter Allison Williams tried to keep it together and joked “No comment” before they moved onto the next category. However, Twitter was not ready to let go of the hilarious ordeal. Ahmed’s reaction quickly went viral as tweet after tweet poured in of people loving that we’re all just a bunch of schoolchildren, even the prestigious Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Riz Ahmed just said "My Year of Dicks" so this is already the best awards season ever — Cody Dericks @ Sundance (@codymonster91) January 24, 2023

Riz Ahmed breaking while announcing 'My Year of Dicks' Oscar nomination will be more entertaining than the entirety of the Oscars ceremony — lonE skuM (@DrClawMD) January 24, 2023

commence most people finding out that the writer of MOANA and RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET has an Oscar-nominated short called MY YEAR OF DICKS — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 24, 2023

Hearing Riz Ahmed say MY YEAR OF DICKS has set my day off perfectly pic.twitter.com/u1xYctsApu — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 24, 2023

The way everyone laughed when My Year of Dicks was announced pic.twitter.com/H2Fww5PSLX — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 24, 2023

Honestly homophobic that we didn't get to see Riz Ahmed's handsome face when he spoke the words “My Year of Dicks” during the Oscar nominations. pic.twitter.com/upxp87mywv — Web Behrens (@WebBehrens) January 24, 2023

Directed by Sara Gunnarsdottir, My Year of Dicks is about “a young girl on a mission to lose her virginity in the early ‘90s” and is adapted from the book Notes to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public by Pamela Ribon. Via Variety:

A fictionalized version of Ribon (the prolific film and TV writer) is the protagonist who chases a series of conquests — from an actual vampire to harrowing frat boys — in hopes of sexual awakening in a podunk town outside of Houston. Upon release, her uniquely etched characters drew comparison to those of “Superbad” and “Dazed and Confused.”

You can see the full list of nominees for Best Animated Short Film below:

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/9jf89RPT3Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

(Via Variety)