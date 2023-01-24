Oscars Riz Ahmed Allison Williams
The Presenters Of The Oscars 2023 Animated Short Film Category Couldn’t Help But Laugh At The Nominations’ Wacky Titles (Like ‘My Year Of Dicks’)

Well, one film is already blowing up social media heading into this year’s Oscars. You ready for it? My Year of Dicks. The title, which we swear to God is real, was nominated for Best Animated Short Film, and presenter Riz Ahmed had the room in stitches when he announced it. Of course, it probably didn’t help that the actor put a little extra mustard on the word “dick” while reading the list, and you can hear laughter all throughout the production.

Check it out below:

Once he finished the list of Animated Short Films, Ahmed was still giggling as co-presenter Allison Williams tried to keep it together and joked “No comment” before they moved onto the next category. However, Twitter was not ready to let go of the hilarious ordeal. Ahmed’s reaction quickly went viral as tweet after tweet poured in of people loving that we’re all just a bunch of schoolchildren, even the prestigious Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Directed by Sara Gunnarsdottir, My Year of Dicks is about “a young girl on a mission to lose her virginity in the early ‘90s” and is adapted from the book Notes to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public by Pamela Ribon. Via Variety:

A fictionalized version of Ribon (the prolific film and TV writer) is the protagonist who chases a series of conquests — from an actual vampire to harrowing frat boys — in hopes of sexual awakening in a podunk town outside of Houston. Upon release, her uniquely etched characters drew comparison to those of “Superbad” and “Dazed and Confused.”

You can see the full list of nominees for Best Animated Short Film below:

