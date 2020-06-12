In 2009, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded the number of Best Picture nominees from five to ten, indirectly leading to “Best Picture winner The Blind Side,” before revising the rule again two years later, so that the number of films nominated was between five and ten. There were only nine nominees for the 2020 ceremony, and eight the year before. But guess what? They’re changing the rule again.

Beginning with the 94th Academy Awards (held in 2022), the number of Best Picture nominees will be set at exactly 10. No more, no less. What would have been the 10th nominee last year? Portrait of a Lady on Fire? Us? Uncut Gems? Knives Out? Joker for a second time? That’s the kind of chaos the Clown Prince of Crime can get behind!

The Academy also announced new efforts to improve inclusion, both on- and off-screen:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on the brink of fulfilling its “A2020” goals that were prioritized in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of five years ago — specifically, of doubling the number of women and people of color among its membership — has announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Aperture 2025,” tying Oscar eligibility to representation and inclusion standards, starting with the 94th Academy Awards, the one that will celebrate the films of 2021.

For the full announcement, click here (there’s nothing in there about Paddington receiving a lifetime achievement award for being A Good Bear — I checked).