Will There Be A ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 3?’

Every generation has an iconic villain, like Freddy or Jason or the blue guy from Megamind. But the latest bad guy to wreak havoc on the world is someone who we all thought we could trust as a lifelong friend. His name is Winnie the Pooh and he’s evil now, in case you haven’t heard.

Mr. Pooh is the main antagonist in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which just hit theaters a year after the demonic bear was introduced in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The second installment brought in some of Pooh’s evil little friends Tigger, Piglet, and Owl. But the hundred-acre wood story doesn’t end there: the franchise just announced a third installment, aptly titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3. There is no rest for this bloodthirsty bear.

According to Variety, the third installment has a much larger budget and introduces Rabbit, who you might remember is a bit of a freak. If you thought Tigger was bad, this bunny definitely has murderous capabilities.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey might have initially seemed like a viral marketing joke, but the $50,000 budget film managed to rake in $5.2 million last year, making it one of “the best budget-to-box office ratios in cinema history.” That’s enough money to purchase roughly one million bottles of honey, assuming you weren’t murdered by Pooh on the way to Whole Foods.

Where could we go from here? Don’t worry, the folks at Jagged Edge Productions ensure that there are plenty of spooky stories to tell. The company announced that this is just the beginning of the “Poohniverse” which will feature an Avengers-style take on beloved public domain characters like Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and everyone’s favorite barista, the Mad Hatter.

Meanwhile, Mickey Mouse has his own plan to take over the horror world, so he doesn’t feel too left out.

(Via Variety)