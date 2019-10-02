The New Trailer For Oscar Frontrunner ‘Parasite’ Will Stick With You

The first trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite premiered back in August. Since then, the dark comedy thriller — about inequality, social status, and putting hot sauce on pizza — was selected as South Korea’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2020 Oscars and is considered a Best Picture frontrunner by prognosticators, too; it’s also continued to stockpile rapturous reviews. Rotten Tomatoes isn’t the best indicator of whether a film is “good” or not, but it’s hard to argue with a 100 percent “Fresh” rating out of 110 reviews. That’s some Paddington 2-level sh*t. The Bonghive is about to get a lot more members, especially after watching the thrilling new trailer above.

Here’s the official plot summary.

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

Parasite, which stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam, opens in select theaters on October 11.