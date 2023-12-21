Please Let Paul Giamatti Play A James Bond Villain

Anything is possible for the next James Bond movie. There’s no director, script, or even an actor to play 007 after Daniel Craig departed the franchise following 2021’s (overstuffed) No Time to Die. But here’s one item that producers can cross off their list for James Bond 26 now: let Paul Giamatti play the bad guy.

The Oscar-nominated actor sat down GQ for their entertaining “Most Iconic Characters” series. At the end of the video, someone off screen asks Giamatti about playing a Bond villain. “I’d want an accent of some kind,” he said. “I’d definitely want an accent. It would be nice to have an animal with me of some kind. Not necessarily a cat, but something. An animal, maybe. Not a parrot or something. Something real.” Giamatti added, “Furs would be good.”

If the next James Bond movie doesn’t have Giamatti as an Australian billionaire with a pet snake that slithers out of the pocket of his fur coat while he delivers a monologue in which he reveals his nefarious plans to 007, well, the franchise had a good run. Time to shut it down.

You can watch the “Most Iconic Characters” video (Giamatti also discusses The Holdovers, Big Fat Liar, and Private Parts, among others) above.