The list of A-list actors who haven’t appeared in a Marvel movie just got shorter. Deadline is now reporting that Pedro Pascal is in talks to play Reed Richards in a future Fantastic Four movie. That is, if scheduling considerations allow it; Pascal needs to somehow finds the time while shooting season two of The Last of Us, which earned him an Emmy nomination. His upcoming filmography also includes the next season of The Mandalorian, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel, and Freaky Tales, the first film from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck since Captain Marvel.

While a deal is far from done sources tell Deadline three time Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal is in talks to play the leader of the iconic superhero team. Insiders add scheduling is still being worked out but multiple sources close to the negotiations are saying its headed in the right direction for Pascal to do this and his other future projects.

Reed Richards, or Mister Fantastic, is the “leader” of the Fantastic Four. He, along with Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), gained their superpowers after they were exposed to cosmic rays. Hate it when that happens. The Fantastic Four, who were created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, have existed as comic characters since the early 1960s. There has been four less-than-fantastic movies — 1994’s unreleased The Fantastic Four, 2005’s Fantastic Four, 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and 2015’s Fantastic Four. Maybe fifth time is the charm.

