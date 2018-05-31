Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With all due respect to Dude, Where’s My Car? and Mr. Magoo, Jennifer Garner’s breakout role was as Sydney Bristow on Alias, where she played a spy who wore disguises years before Elizabeth Jennings made it cool. Garner hasn’t done much butt-kicking since the show wrapped up in 2006 — the actress has played approximately 794 suburban moms, though (most recently in Love, Simon) — but she’ll return to her action roots in Peppermint.

The action-thriller, about a woman who becomes a killing machine after she wakes up from a coma and discovers that her family has been murdered, comes from Taken director Pierre Morel. If that doesn’t get excited for Peppermint (which has strong John Wick vibes), maybe a scene where a pissed-off Garner fires an automatic weapon while surrounded by piñatas will?

Here’s the official synopsis.

Peppermint tells the story of young mother Riley North (Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force – eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI – as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice.

Peppermint opens on September 7.