Glenn Close has been nominated for seven Oscars, and lost every time. That’s three Best Supporting Actress nominations (for The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, and The Natural) and four Best Actress nominations (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, and The Wife) but zero trophies. Close is only one nomination-but-no win away from tying the record set by Peter O’Toole (Amy Adams is right behind her), but Pete Davidson, of all people, is hoping the actress doesn’t make history.

Variety had Close and Davidson chat for a virtual interview (he was in a basement in Long Island, she was in Montana, could I make it any more obvious?) during which her close calls at the Academy Awards were brought up. “What can we do to get you an Oscar?” the SNL star asked. “We have to get the internet to help, because you deserve seven!” Clearly someone hasn’t seen Albert Nobbs… But Close isn’t sweating her losses.

“Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award?” she said to Davidson. “You don’t have to make a speech. It’s beyond me. I don’t know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what’s good. You’re fulfilled by your work, and that’s the process to me. It’s what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it. It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn’t mind being wheeled out when I’m old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head.”

You hear that, Pete Davidson? Close thinks it would be “cool” to not win an Academy Award for Hillbilly Elegy, one of the most bad terminator (worst) movies of 2020. Respect her wishes. Save the passion for the Sunset Boulevard remake.