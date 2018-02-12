As far as 2018 movies starring a talking CGI animal in a blue coat go, Peter Rabbit is by far the most controversial. (I’d say sorry to Paddington, but he’s too polite to accept my apology.) The James Corden-starring film, which failed to make an impression at the box office but is way better than the trailers would have you believe, includes a scene where the titular rascally rabbit mocks Mr. McGregor’s son’s (played by Domhnall Gleeson) blackberry allergy. Later, Peter, along with his three sisters, Cottontail, Flopsy, and Mopsy, and cousin Benjamin, pelt the guy with the fruit, causing him to collapse and nearly die.
This is a kid’s movie.
And because it’s a kid’s movie, many parents are upset at Peter Rabbit for joking about a medical condition that, according to Kids With Food Allergies, affects one in 13 children. The organization wrote the following on Facebook:
KFA believes that food allergy “jokes” are harmful to our community. During a reaction, patients require the life-saving drug epinephrine and must go to the nearest hospital for follow-up treatment. The very real fear and anxiety that people experience during an allergic reaction (often referred to as an impending sense of doom) is a serious matter. Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger. (Via)
There’s even been talk of a boycott on Twitter.
In a statement released Sunday, Sony Pictures and the filmmakers, including director Will Gluck, apologized for making “light of Peter Rabbit’s archnemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way. We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize.” Meanwhile, Paddington is eating his marmalade in peace.
(Via the New York Times)
It’s a movie about a mischievous made up rabbit. A fictional story. But the butthurt is so real.
Mischievous Rabbit Lives Matter!
Lol, these people must curl up and sob when they have to face real problems.
Oh no! You might lose the deathly allergic and their overbearing mothers demographic. That scene may cost them tens of dollars.
Pretty sure those types always demand a refund on everything anyway.
“Of course children with a blackberry allergy need to be protected. But maybe…if touching a blackberry kills you, you’re suppose to die.”
I pictured you masturbating while typing this.
#everythingisruined
As someone with a nut allergy who was pelted with peanut shells on a regular basis in elementary school, I can say with authority that people need to grow the fuck up. The dipshits who tormented me thought it up without the help of animated lagomorphs setting an example for them. It just forced me to be creative, and I let slip the lie that I was even more allergic to sunflower seeds, and that allowed them to huck things at me while keeping me free of anaphylaxis until I was able to graduate high school…
That’s a pretty clever solution…
@DaveySmart , isn’t it just better to protect children from any and all bad things forever and ever and ever then to have them learn how to adapt and handle adversity? (sarcasm)
@DaveySmart how were your tormentors able to pelt you with peanuts when you were safe in your parents’ basement?
Remember when that kid from Home Alone tormented those two guys who had ‘paint can to the face’ and ‘nail through the foot’ allergies?