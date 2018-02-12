Sony Pictures Releasing

As far as 2018 movies starring a talking CGI animal in a blue coat go, Peter Rabbit is by far the most controversial. (I’d say sorry to Paddington, but he’s too polite to accept my apology.) The James Corden-starring film, which failed to make an impression at the box office but is way better than the trailers would have you believe, includes a scene where the titular rascally rabbit mocks Mr. McGregor’s son’s (played by Domhnall Gleeson) blackberry allergy. Later, Peter, along with his three sisters, Cottontail, Flopsy, and Mopsy, and cousin Benjamin, pelt the guy with the fruit, causing him to collapse and nearly die.

This is a kid’s movie.

And because it’s a kid’s movie, many parents are upset at Peter Rabbit for joking about a medical condition that, according to Kids With Food Allergies, affects one in 13 children. The organization wrote the following on Facebook:

KFA believes that food allergy “jokes” are harmful to our community. During a reaction, patients require the life-saving drug epinephrine and must go to the nearest hospital for follow-up treatment. The very real fear and anxiety that people experience during an allergic reaction (often referred to as an impending sense of doom) is a serious matter. Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger. (Via)

There’s even been talk of a boycott on Twitter.

@SonyPictures I don’t know what you were thinking when making Peter Rabbit. We will be boycotting it along with millions of food allergy families. A schoolboy recently died because of FA bullying. This makes me just sick that you find this entertaining. Do better! — Jules (@willtwt4politcs) February 10, 2018

I will be posting more about this tomorrow. I’m enraged. I thought the new peter rabbit movie looked stupid from the previews. Had no idea they were going to mock #foodallergies. We have to move, folks. We have to make our voices heard on this. https://t.co/P71zQb252b — Food Allergy Arsenal (@allergyarsenal) February 10, 2018

**Warning** For those who have children that live with food allergies (like mine), do NOT go see the new Peter Rabbit movie. Finding “humor” in bullying by Peter & friends to an allergy friend (who then needs an Epi) is sickening. Shame on @SonyPictures #BoycottPeterRabbit — Tom Murray (@thomascmurray) February 10, 2018

Raincoats may be cute, but to support a movie that promotes bullying to children with food allergies is disgusting. Shame on @SonyPictures for finding humor in bullying children like my daughter. Sickening. #BoycottPeterRabbit @FoodAllergyBuzz @FoodAllergy https://t.co/RDSeXX96a6 — Tom Murray (@thomascmurray) February 10, 2018

On Peter Rabbit gate: anaphylaxis kills. Kids copy what they see. Foods people are most often allergic to are easily available.l (and easily thrown!) I don’t think this is just a massive sense of humour failure but not was there any malintent on the part of the film makers. — Dr Christian Jessen (@DoctorChristian) February 12, 2018

Just discovered the new Peter Rabbit film depicts allergy bullying. I’m stunned that Sony allowed this, big, BIG mistake! I won’t ever watch it and will tell as many people as I can about this. — Sarah (@Sarah68051850) February 10, 2018

At least one kid is gonna die because some other kid gets an idea from this movie and I am so, so upset right now. I'm begging you, do not take kids to see Peter Rabbit. — Bree Mae (@TheBreeMae) February 11, 2018

In a statement released Sunday, Sony Pictures and the filmmakers, including director Will Gluck, apologized for making “light of Peter Rabbit’s archnemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way. We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize.” Meanwhile, Paddington is eating his marmalade in peace.

(Via the New York Times)