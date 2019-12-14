Reboots are cool, but you know what’s really cool? Re-reboots. The last revival of Power Rangers — the brightly colored and blindingly kitschy superhero team show that ran under the heavy title Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from 1993 to 1996 — dropped less than three years back. And yet, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the kiddie show will be high-kicking its way back yet again, this time from the creator of a hit Netflix show with a cuss word in the title.

According to THR, Jonathan Entwistle, creator of It’s the End of the F***ing World — and no relation to the late Who bassist Pete Entwistle, alas — is in early talks with Paramount to make yet another movie about a band of teens who acquire superheroic powers, as well as individually colored suits. There’s no talk if Entwistle will make it for edgy kids, or if he’ll be aiming for the family friendly crowd.

The original show was a hodgepodge — an American show that took footage from a Japanese action show called Super Sentei and added Yank actors, creating new storylines from existing material. The brand changed hands several times, even winding up at Disney from 2002 to 2010. (No doubt they’ll buy it up at some point in the foreseeable future.)

There were two Power Rangers films in the ’90s, the first which did better than expected, the second which did not. When Lionsgate nabbed the property, the Rangers came back for a semi-gritty, PG-13 romp, featuring no less than Bryan Cranston’s disembodied head speaking his lines as though they were Shakespeare, all while Elizabeth Banks reprised villain Rita Repulsa very much in the vein of the silly original show. The results were modest at best, but you know the old saying about reviving IPs: Try, try again, and then again, and again, and again, and again, etc.

(Via THR)