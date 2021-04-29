Over 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 in India, including 3,645 fatalities on Thursday (the same day the total number of cases crossed the 18 million mark) alone. To do something about the “deep crisis,” Priyanka Chopra took to social media to raise awareness about what’s happening in India and to raise funds for people in need.

“India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst COVID crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference.”

Chopra has 62.8 million followers on Instagram. “If even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge,” she continued. “Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.”

“India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I’ll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.”

To donate to GiveIndia, click here.