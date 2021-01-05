Julia Fox was a clothing designer, a model, a painter, a photographer, and a dominatrix, all before making her feature-film debut in Uncut Gems. She’s fantastic in the Safdie brothers’ film, in which she plays Howie’s snorting-coke-with-the-Weekend girlfriend Julia, and she’s getting equally strong reviews for her performance in PVT Chat.

Directed by Ben Hozie, PVT Chat stars Peter Vack as “an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet (Fox) – a cam girl from San Francisco,” according to the official plot synopsis. “His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street.” It’s about “freedom and fantasy, death and friendship,” and making authentic connections in the digital age.

But the main draw is Fox, who once told Vice that her job-swapping hustler mentality “comes from an instinct, a survival mechanism. I’ve just always been like that, even as a child, I was pretty much left to my own devices… I had to figure out how I was going to live, so for me, that’s where hustling stems from.” Here’s hoping her next hustle leads her to reuniting with Adam Sandler in the Jack and Jill sequel, Jack and Jill and Julia.

PVT Chat hits On Demand on February 9.