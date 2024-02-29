It seems that the Golden Age of Marvel films has come and gone, and now that Marvel has even admitted they had gone a little overboard with the content lately, MCU actors haven’t been shy about expressing their frustration with the way things have gone downhill over the years.

Ray Winstone, who appeared in 2021’s Black Widow, reflected on his MCU experience and had some choice words for the overall ordeal. “It was fine until you have to do the reshoots,” he told Radio Times. “Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work,” he admitted. The great work of the MCU is often overlooked.

Winstone, who has appeared in legendary films like Point Break, The Departed, and Cats, even considered quitting the film before his reshoots, but that would be an even bigger headache. “I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it. Otherwise you end up in court,” he said, adding, “It’s like being kicked in the balls.”

Even after all of that, Scarlett Johansson ended up in a heated legal battle anyway, so maybe Winstone is lucky that a little kick in the balls was all he got.

(Via Decider)