Imagine you’re Daisy Ridley. After a long day of shooting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you get back to your hotel and open up a bottle of wine to relax. One glass turns into two turns into three, and before long, you’re tipsy and reading Reylo fan fiction on the internet, a.k.a. a normal Friday night for the rest of us. No? Just me? Anyway! It must be weird to play Rey and know there are hundreds, if not thousands of stories and theories involving your character and Kylo Ren (tall man Adam Driver) and your “Force Bound/Complicated Enemies” relationship. And believe me, she knows about it.

“It does not bother me, people writing theories,” Ridley told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

“Passionate” is one word for it.

Ridley also said that director and co-writer J.J. Abrams does “deal” with Reylo, adding, “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.” Not that this is necessary information to anyone who spends too much time on Tumblr, but The Rise of Skywalker comes out in 63 days, 11 hours, 25 minutes, and 50 seconds… 49 seconds…

