The story of Bill Murray’s cameo in the original Zombieland has reached somewhat legendary status, for the most part because of all the actors who passed on that cameo before Murray agreed to participate. It includes names like Sylvester Stallone, Mark Hamill, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and, yes, Joe Pesci. (Joe Pesci!)

So, it was here, while talking to Zombieland: Double Tap writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who also wrote the first film, even though the marketing is really pushing what the work they did on Deadpool), that we did a deeper dive into just how Joe Pesci would have fit into the Zombieland universe (they wrote him a part for the first movie and the second movie) and the pretty great response they received back from Pesci’s representatives.

Reese and Wernick also give us an update on a third Deadpool movie, which seems like it’s been in limbo since Disney completed its Fox purchase. But, this update actually seems fairly positive. Then again, Reese and Wernick waited ten whole years to make a second Zombieland, so the wait on a third Deadpool so far is nothing compared to that.

I can’t believe this movie exists. It’s been so long.

Rhett Reese: Yeah, you and I both. So, when’s the next one going to be? I don’t know, 16 years?

Paul Wernick: Oh God, we’ll hopefully be dead by then.

So, what year did you give up? Where you thought, well, this is obviously never happening?

Wernick: Well, we wrote several drafts right after the first movie. And so at that point we jumped into the Deadpool universe, that was 24-7 job for five or six years.

Reese: So we never gave up…

Wernick: I gave up.

Reese: There were dark times…

Wernick: I gave up.

Reese: I mean, the studio did research and they found out that of all their franchises, people wanted to see a sequel to Zombieland the most. But there’s this need to say, to some degree, it’s like, “Hey, it’s from the director of Venom.”

Yeah, I noticed that.

Reese: It’s not, “the director and writers of Zombieland.”

Is there’s some animosity there?

Wernick: No, not at all.

Reese: We joke because it’s like, obviously we’re all the people who did Zombieland. Literally, the exact same, everybody.

In the first one, Bill Murray is the big surprise. Correct me if I’m wrong on this, but I think you wanted Mark Hamill and it didn’t work out? And then you get Bill Murray? Was there anything like that this time where it’s like, “Oh we really want this person and didn’t work out”?

Wernick: Well, we wanted Bill Murray this time and we got Bill Murray.

Reese: It worked out. What you find in success, those calls become much easier. Like in Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds would pick up the phone and it would be like, Celine Dion, you want to do this? Yeah, Brad Pitt? You want to do it?

Wernick: Matt Damon, sure.

Reese: It was like, who do we ask next? The Pope? I mean, who would say no at this point? And so when we came to call Bill Murray it was like, is it going to be as hard as last time? And thank God it wasn’t. He was like, “Yeah, of course I want to do it. Let’s do it.” So that was awesome.