Ridley Scott Had Promising Things To Say About The ‘Blade Runner’ And ‘Prometheus’ Sequels

I’m a big Ridley Scott fan, probably bigger than I should be, but even I’m starting to feel like maybe he isn’t the guy to take the lead on his iconic franchises anymore. It doesn’t really matter what I think though – Scott is still on to direct Prometheus 2, and now he’s talking like he wants to direct Blade Runner 2. Thankfully, in a recent interview with MTV News, Scott had some promising things to say about what he wants to do with the sequels.

For instance, it sounds like Scott wants to keep the tone and production design of Blade Runner 2 very consistent with the original…

“I sent him [Harrison Ford] the script and he said ‘That’s the best thing I’ve ever read.’ So it’s very relevant to what happened in the first one. I’m not just doing a sequel with lots of action and see how far we can with the special effects. Because you can’t really. With Blade Runner, we landed on a somehow very credible future. It’s very difficult to change that because it’s been so influential with everything else. I think the key is to keep the design in its place. Otherwise, it just kills the credibility of what you’re watching. An explosion that’s too big, you go ‘How did he survive that’ and you’re right out of the movie.”

One of the biggest issues with Prometheus was that they threw out the grubby, analog future of the original Alien movies for a more generic, slick sci-fi setting, so it’s nice to hear that Scott realizes the dark tone and grimy production design of Blade Runner was important.

Scott also briefly laid out what’s going to be happening between Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David (Michael Fassbender) in Prometheus 2…

“You can’t have a person go off into the galaxy and have a person who’s still got his head off. Once that head goes back on, he’s really dangerous, but he’s also very seductive. So maybe he’ll persuade her to help him put the head back.”

Very seductive Michael Fassbot action? Well now, that does sound promising.

