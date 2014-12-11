Ridley Scott Had Promising Things To Say About The ‘Blade Runner’ And ‘Prometheus’ Sequels

I’m a big Ridley Scott fan, probably bigger than I should be, but even I’m starting to feel like maybe he isn’t the guy to take the lead on his iconic franchises anymore. It doesn’t really matter what I think though – Scott is still on to direct Prometheus 2, and now he’s talking like he wants to direct Blade Runner 2. Thankfully, in a recent interview with MTV News, Scott had some promising things to say about what he wants to do with the sequels.
For instance, it sounds like Scott wants to keep the tone and production design of Blade Runner 2 very consistent with the original…
“I sent him [Harrison Ford] the script and he said ‘That’s the best thing I’ve ever read.’ So it’s very relevant to what happened in the first one. I’m not just doing a sequel with lots of action and see how far we can with the special effects. Because you can’t really. With Blade Runner, we landed on a somehow very credible future. It’s very difficult to change that because it’s been so influential with everything else. I think the key is to keep the design in its place. Otherwise, it just kills the credibility of what you’re watching. An explosion that’s too big, you go ‘How did he survive that’ and you’re right out of the movie.”
One of the biggest issues with Prometheus was that they threw out the grubby, analog future of the original Alien movies for a more generic, slick sci-fi setting, so it’s nice to hear that Scott realizes the dark tone and grimy production design of Blade Runner was important.
Scott also briefly laid out what’s going to be happening between Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David (Michael Fassbender) in Prometheus 2…
“You can’t have a person go off into the galaxy and have a person who’s still got his head off. Once that head goes back on, he’s really dangerous, but he’s also very seductive. So maybe he’ll persuade her to help him put the head back.”
Very seductive Michael Fassbot action? Well now, that does sound promising.
I forgot that Ridley Scott portrayed Alliser Thorne in Game of Thrones.
That he’s canceling them?
So the sequel to that crap-fest is she’s going to put his head back on while they go travel to another world. Already sounds better than the Prometheus plot.
Cannot wait for a Prometheus sequel. I actually watched it again last night and it was just as great. Hey Jek Porkins, what movies did you think were flawless so we can rip on them. Crap-fest…. wow your bar is so high isnt it.
I can say Honest Trailers summed up every issue I had with the dang thing – but I wasn’t laughing:
Visually it was stunning, but the characters were so unbelievable and I didn’t feel any sort of connection – I couldn’t even remember their names they were introduced and sent off so fast. When they were in plight I didn’t care about whether they lived or died. I wondered why they signed up for a mission for, what three years, and didn’t get an idea of what it was until they woke from their sleep. I started hesitating when the guys go lost and one of them actually has a map. I bit my lip when the vagina snake scene happened. But seriously, the chick having an alien cut out of her body and she’s running around like a madwoman ten minutes later was what took me out of the flick. Now, I can take a movie for what it is, but when you try to establish it as a high-brow sci-fi flick I’m going to try to watch it as such. That was where my bar way.
I stand by my opinion. I think that’s what the Internet comment boards are for. Perhaps you can enlighten me as to why it was so great.
…pretty much everything Porkins said. Prometheus was so bad, it actually helped make “White Squall” not look shitty. Or, *as* shitty.
I hope the Blade Runner sequel does not follow on the idea that Deckard is a replicant.
That why I’m puzzled as to what the story is going to be, shouldn’t he have died a long time ago?
At the end of the original cut the voice over says that Rachel was special – she had no expiration date. but then that begets a bunch of new questions like
Do the Nexus phase replicants age?
Are they just tank grown human clones?
You probably only noticed most of these shortcomings after watching the “Honest Trailers,” Yes it had flaws with the story and some of the characters, I could have cared less about them. Then again I love most of the Aliens, Predator, sc fi type movies. Ragging on Scfi shows seems funny to me in general. : “but seriously, the chick having an alien cut out of her body and she’s running around like a madwoman ten minutes later was what took me out of the flick” Its a show . Its Science FICTION……F I C T I ON. How could people like Star Wars. I mean a dude walking around with a sword made out of basically a laser. That would totally take me out of the movie having them running around fighting with laser swords. MEh, lightsabers! Give me a break. That was sarcasm by the way. Star wars, I love that too. Its made up fake-ness And I love it :) You failed to mention some of your movies so we can rip on them.
The biggest issue with Prometheus wasn’t anything about throwing out the analog future for a slick sci fi setting. It was the writing. Nothing made sense in the damn movie, character motivations were entirely illogical, and there was no consistency whatsoever in the characters.
It was a beautiful movie that Damon Lindelof ruined with his whole “look how smart I am! oh my god all these questions!” shtick.
It’s honestly probably a stupid thing to complain about, but the biggest problem I had with Prometheus was that they had a bunch of American actors doing British accents (of varying quality), and they had a guy who actually has a natural British accent doing one of the worst American accents I’ve ever heard.
I’m a really big fan of sci-fi in general, I love even the cheesiest of movies BUT, Prometheus was just stupid enough to make me hate it, there is some nitpicking sure, but you can’t give a character the map of a cave and have him get fucking lost, you can’t make de biologist be so stupid that he sould touch a snake type alien the first fucking moment he sees it. There is way too many dumb stuff, why would they cast Guy Pierce to play and old and week character only to take the scenes where he is young out of the fucking movie in the final cut! Why is Charlize Theron’s character his daughter! it makes no fucking sense! it doesn’t add anything to the movie what so ever! Why is Noomi Rapace’s boyfriend depressed after finding prove that there is life in other planets! I mean thats what he wanted, but he is depressed because they wherent “alive”, why Fassbot puts the alien thing in his glass?? Jesus it makes me angrier the more I think about it.