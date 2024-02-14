Road House is a movie about all-out brawls, and that appears to be what’s happening behind-the-scenes, too. Not literally, of course, but figuratively, as director Doug Liman has been publicly calling out Amazon by boycotting his own film.

The trouble began in late 2023 when the fight to give the Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal a theatrical release started ratcheting up. Producer Joel Silver was reportedly ousted under bizarre circumstances stemming from internal friction over the streaming release strategy, and not long after, Liman and Gyllenhaal reportedly screened the movie on Jeff Bezos’ yacht in a fruitless effort to get the film in theaters.

As the film prepared for its upcoming SXSW premiere, Liman penned an open letter in Deadline blasting Amazon for refusing to budge from the film’s streaming release:

The facts: I signed up to make a theatrical motion picture for MGM. Amazon bought MGM. Amazon said make a great film and we will see what happens. I made a great film. We made Road House a “smash hit” – Amazon’s words not mine, btw. Road House tested higher than my biggest box office hit, Mr. and Mrs Smith. It tested higher than Bourne Identity, which spawned four sequels. I’m told the press response has been Amazon’s best since they bought MGM.

According to Liman, Amazon didn’t budge.

“What else could I have delivered to the studio? Nothing, it turns out,” he wrote. “Because contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas. Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon’s Prime. Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures.”

However, a new report from Variety paints a different picture of what happened during the MGM purchase: