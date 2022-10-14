Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish comedian and actor best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.

Coltrane was a boisterous mainstay on British television throughout the 1980s, appearing on Alfresco (alongside Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Emma Thompson), The Young Ones, and Blackadder; he later found success in the crime drama Cracker, which ran for three seasons and two specials. The series won him Best Actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years in a row.

In 1995, he appeared in the James Bond film GoldenEye as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky, a role he would later reprise in The World Is Not Enough. The increase in notoriety led to him being cast as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, all eight of them (he’s especially good in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), and Ocean’s Twelve, where he gives a scene-stealing performance.

In 2019, among his more recent performances, Coltrane reprised his role as Hagrid in the fantasy short film Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Coltrane penned an autobiography, Coltrane in a Cadillac, and also starred in the TV series of the same name in 1993, where he drove across America from Los Angeles to New York City in a classic 1951 Cadillac car.

Here he is talking about Hagrid:

Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure.

RIP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Lo1PbWnBpj — Ren Geekness @ LFF (@RenGeekness) October 14, 2022

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)