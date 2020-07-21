Getty Image
Robin Williams’ Daughter Is Making A ‘Nice’ Donation To A Good Cause On His 69th Birthday

Robin Williams was a notoriously good person, someone who not only performed numerous times for the troops and delighted strangers in donut shops, but also raised millions for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Comic Relief USA, among other charitable organizations. He enjoyed telling dirty jokes, too, which makes his daughter Zelda’s tribute to her father on his 69th birthday especially fitting. And “nice.”

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” Zelda tweeted. Williams reportedly included a provision in his rider that “the company hiring him also had to hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work” and he “raised millions for the homeless,” according to the New York Times, so helping those who without a permanent residence was important to the comedian.

She shared the places she donated, too, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

In honor of his birthday, Twitter users are sharing their favorite Robin Williams story, including this delightful passage from a San Francisco Gate oral history.

Mrs. Doubtfire actor Scott Capurro: I remember Robin and Harvey [Fierstein] and I ended up going for an ice cream in North Beach. Because of the success of Aladdin, [Williams’] voice was incredibly recognizable to children. And we were walking on the street toward Washington Square and a kid with his parents just ran up to Robin and jumped into his arms. A little tiny kid. I think he was a tourist with his family, but he had heard Robin’s voice and just got so excited. Robin just grabbed him and hugged him and laughed.

Robin Williams was one of a kind.

