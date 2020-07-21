Robin Williams was a notoriously good person, someone who not only performed numerous times for the troops and delighted strangers in donut shops, but also raised millions for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Comic Relief USA, among other charitable organizations. He enjoyed telling dirty jokes, too, which makes his daughter Zelda’s tribute to her father on his 69th birthday especially fitting. And “nice.”

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” Zelda tweeted. Williams reportedly included a provision in his rider that “the company hiring him also had to hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work” and he “raised millions for the homeless,” according to the New York Times, so helping those who without a permanent residence was important to the comedian.

Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️ — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

She shared the places she donated, too, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

@pathpartners ha, this one actually said the numbers on it 😂 Also, my credit card company is gonna think something is seriously wrong soon. Onwards! pic.twitter.com/dNreitwf03 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

In honor of his birthday, Twitter users are sharing their favorite Robin Williams story, including this delightful passage from a San Francisco Gate oral history.