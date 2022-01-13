It’s been almost three months since the accidental shooting that left Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the movie Rust, dead. The investigation into what happened is still ongoing, but some of the attention has circled around Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the set’s young armorer. Her lawyer has gone so far as to suggest someone added a live round to star Alec Baldwin’s gun. Now she’s going after the supplier she claims supplied the fatal ammo.

As per Deadline, Gutierrez-Reed has sued Seth Kenney, whose company provided ammunition to the film’s set. In the lawsuit, she accuses Kenny of supplying “boxes of ammunition purporting to contain dummy rounds, but which contained a mix of dummy and live ammunition.” She says she had been led to believe that they had only been given dummy rounds. “In so doing, Defendants created a dangerous condition on the movie set, unbeknownst to Hannah Gutierrez Reed, which caused a foreseeable risk of injury to numerous people.”

Back in December, during an interview with Good Morning America, Kenny, owner of PDQ Arm & Prop, denied that the fatal ammo came from his company, saying there was “something very unique about the live rounds that were found.”

The complaint also also alleges that Guiterrez-Reed loaded the gun from a box labeled “dummy rounds,” which she handed to assistant director Dave Hall. Afterwards, she left the set, which was inside a church, so as to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. As per the lawsuit:

“Had Hannah been called back in, she would have re-inspected the weapon, and every round again, and instructed Baldwin on safe gun practice with the cross draw, as was her standard practice on set and under circumstances where: (1) Baldwin did not respond to Hannah’s request on October 15 to schedule cross draw training and (2) the gun had been out of her possession for 15 minutes.”

In the meantime, Baldwin, who has been playing ball with investigators, has claimed he didn’t pull the trigger that killed Hutchins. Last month investigators obtained a warrant for the actor’s phone.

(Via Deadline)