Ryan Reynolds may get into fake fights with the likes of Hugh Jackman, but only nice people get into imaginary beefs. For proof that our current Deadpool is an upstanding human being, witness this: He took to Twitter to not only help a total stranger out, but also to personally offer a cash reward.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

That person is one Mara Soriano, whose backpack, according to CBC, was stolen in Vancouver’s West End, when she was busy moving. The bag contained her iPad and Nintendo Switch, but much, much more importantly it held an item that’s irreplaceable: a custom-made Build-a-Bear teddy which contained an audio recording of her mother’s final message before she died of cancer.

“It just makes me feel devastated,” Soriano told CBC. “I’m absolutely crushed.”

Soriano’s mother, Marilyn, had recorded the message for her before going into hospice

Soriano said her mother recorded a message for her and had the audio put it in the bear shortly before going into hospice. “At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with,” Soriano said. “That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice.”

The message, as per Soriano: “She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she’ll always be with me.”

Soriano’s message was picked up by, among others, CBC journalist Deborah Goble, whose tweet was re-tweeted by one of movies’ biggest actors. “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked,” Reynolds wrote. “I think we all need this bear to come home.”

If you have any leads, please help out.

(Via CBC)