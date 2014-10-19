Save Some Time And Relive The Entire ‘Halloween’ Film Series In This Two Minute Recap

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This clip loses a lot of points for just glossing over what happened in Halloween 3: Season Of The Witch. John Carpenter had the right idea when he wanted to make the series about different stories set at Halloween, even if Halloween 3 features a lot of the same scare tactics as the Michael Myers films.

But if you can get past that, this is a proper look at the peaks and valleys of a classic slash film franchise. I still haven’t brought myself to watch Rob Zombie’s remakes, but I do love those goofy ass middle movies quite a bit. Nothing beats the first and third one though.

Also, never forget that Paul Rudd got his start in a Halloween movie. I remember the deleted ending to the film fondly.

(Via Cinefix)