Iron Man 2 is widely considered to be one of the worst movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also wasn’t much fun to make, with a rushed script, casting issues, and a rumored feud between stars Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow. The messy screenplay is real (sole credited screenwriter Justin Theroux was so stressed that “his back gave out, causing him to require bed rest”), but the actresses claim their alleged tiff was made up.

Johansson was a recent guest on The Goop Podcast hosted by Paltrow, who told her guest that people often ask her if it’s true that they didn’t get along. “Is that a rumor?” Johansson replied (via Variety). “You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

Paltrow was “so happy to have another woman around” while making Iron Man 2 (justice for Leslie Bibb in Iron Man). “You kept telling me that,” Johansson responded. “Then I experienced that later on. When I did Avengers, I was one of the few [women]… It was like a big sausage party.”

The pair also discussed their future in the MCU:

“I’m done,” Johansson said. “Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.” When Johansson asked Paltrow if she was done with Marvel movies, Paltrow answered: “I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.”

Paltrow wouldn’t remember if she’s in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, anyway.

You can listen to the podcast below.

