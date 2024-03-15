The Scream franchise has a long history of taking horror movie tropes and flipping them on their head, and they are doing it again by continuously producing an endless number of sequels years beyond its peak. It’s also known as the Friday The 13th Effect.

Scream first hit screens in 1996, followed by Scream 2 in 1997 and Scream 3 in 2000. A follow-up called (you guessed it!) Scream 4 hit theaters in 2011, which also happened to be the last film in the franchise that creator Wes Craven worked on. After a fresh reboot, the series returned in 2022 with Scream and 2023’s Scream 6 starring Gen Z icon Jenna Ortega along with Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courtney Cox. Now that you’re all up to speed, here’s where things get a little dicey.

In August 2023, it was announced that horror director Christopher Landon would tackle the seventh installment, which was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Then, in November, Barrera was fired from the production due to her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war where she was vocally supportive of Palestine. Landon posted (in a now-deleted post) said, “This is my statement: 💔 Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.” Shortly after that, Ortega exited the film, though it was reportedly over shooting conflicts with Wednesday. Landon also exited the film in December.

After that, writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt scrambled to get production back on track by allowing Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott for Scream 7. The actress did not appear in 2022’s Scream 6 after a salary dispute. At the time, the cast rallied around her with support. As for right now, it seems like she’s the only one on board.

Still, Scream VII is moving forward…albeit with very little momentum. Here’s what we know so far.