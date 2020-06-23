In an Instagram video honoring the late director Joel Schumacher, singer/songwriter Seal revealed the story of how “Kiss From a Rose” made it into Batman Forever and basically saved his entire career. While the song is synonymous with the 1994 Batman film and is arguably one of the defining hits of the 1990s, it actually was a flop when it was first released. According to Seal, if it wasn’t for Batman Forever, “Kiss From a Rose” would’ve vanished into the ether.

“It was the fourth song from my second album, fourth single, and it went into the charts at number 60, dropped to 80-something the next week, and that was the end of it,” Seal says in the video. “It was over, the promotion of that second album was done.”

As Seal tells it, he was working on his third album when Schumacher reached out, identified himself as a fan, and asked if he had anything to use for a love song for Batman Forever. A downtrodden Seal said he had nothing at the time, but fortunately, the singer talked to his manager who passed along “Kiss From a Rose.” Schumacher loved it so much that he made it the end credits song and directed the hugely popular music video, which rocketed Seal to superstar fame. He went on to win three Grammys for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and it was all thanks to a phone call from Schumacher. Via Comic Book:

“I wanted to tell you that story because I didn’t think a lot of people knew that. It’s the song that has pretty much defined my career and I am perhaps most popular or most known by it. So I owe my career I guess, in large part, to Joel Schumacher, who took a chance….I just want to say I love you Joel. I thank you very much for everything that you’ve done for me and the joy and the love that you’ve brought to millions of people all around the world.”

You can watch Seal’s tribute to Joel Schumacher below:

(Via Seal on Instagram)