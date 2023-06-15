A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie would be inevitable even if the animated film hadn’t made $1.3 billion at the box office and plenty more coins in VOD sales. There’s too much source material left to cover, like why is Lakitu making a documentary about Mario? And are Toad and Toadette… y’know? One thing that won’t be in the sequel (which hasn’t been officially announced yet but something is coming “soon”), however, is a pants-less Donkey Kong.

Or so Seth Rogen hopes.

“It’s a fun character, it’s a fun world,” the actor said about playing the barrel-throwing primate in a bonus feature on The Super Mario Bros. Movie home release. “I would be thrilled to see Donkey Kong go on more adventures… Maybe give him some pants this time.” And a longer tie (but not this long) to go along with his newfound sense of shame.

Rogen also said that he was “given the freedom to make the character my own,” according to Cinema Blend. “They generally told me that Donkey Kong was angry and yelling a lot, and so most the direction they gave me was to be angrier and to yell more.” That’s the same advice Steven Spielberg gave him on the set of The Fabelmans.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available on Blu-ray and DVD now.

