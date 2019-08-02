Marlon Wayans Goes Full Klump In Netflix’s ‘Sextuplets’ Trailer

In Coming to America, Eddie Murphy plays four different characters. Impressive! But it was a mere warm-up to what the comedy legend would accomplish in The Nutty Professor and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, where he’s somehow able to turn everyone from Granny Klump to Papa Klump into fully fleshed-out characters. It’s hard to believe that he had to wait until Dreamgirls for his first Oscar nomination. Anyway, Murphy hasn’t made many movies in recent years, so here comes Marlon Wayans to grab the “one guy playing multiple characters in the same movie” mantle away from Norbit himself. (Norbit Himself is also the name of my one-man off-Broadway show.)

The Scary Movie co-writer is going full Klump for Netflix’s Sextuplets, where he plays six (duh) siblings. Should you ever go full Klump? We’ll find out!

Here’s the official plot summary:

Marlon Wayans stars in Sextuplets. From the people who brought you Naked, father-to-be Alan is shocked to learn that he was born a sextuplet. With his newfound brother Russell riding shotgun, the duo sets out on a hilarious journey to reunite with their remaining long-lost siblings (all played by Marlon Wayans).

Sextuplets, which also stars Molly Shannon (and should be re-titled Sexklumplets), debuts on Netflix on August 16.