She Came to Me has a relatable scenario: what if you’re married to Anne Hathaway but Marisa Tomei wants to sleep with you? We’ve all been there.

Directed and written by Rebecca Miller, She Came to Me stars Peter Dinklage as a frustrated composer named Steven who’s having a hard time finding inspiration for his next piece. His wife Patricia, played by Hathaway, urges him to take a walk around the waterfront in Brooklyn, where he meets Katrina (Tomei), a tugboat captain. “I’m addicted to romance,” she tells Steven before they sleep together. Which Oscar winner will Dinklage end up with???

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s more:

Meanwhile, Patricia is experiencing a spiritual crisis of her own that she conceals under a mask of tranquil perfection. As Patricia and Steven wrestle separately with their doubts, their 18-year-old son Julian (Evan Ellison) embarks on a romance with 16-year-old Tereza (Harlow Jane) which threatens to derail both their futures. Also starring Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James as the girl’s disapproving parents, She Came to Me is a giddy and unforgettable portrayal of the transformational power of love.

She Came to Me, which features music from the National’s Bryce Dessner and an original song courtesty of Bruce Springsteen, comes to theaters on September 29th.