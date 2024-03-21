Showgirls was a much-mocked flop when it was released in 1995. But the Paul Verhoeven-directed erotic drama, which follows Nomi Malone (played by Elizabeth Berkley) as she moves to Las Vegas to make it as a stripper, has since become a cult classic. During a screening of the film at the Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater on Wednesday, Berkley got emotional when discussing how Showgirls has been embraced by the LGBTQ community.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Berkley said that Showgirls “really pushed the boundaries at that time that now have been embraced — not misunderstood but truly embraced. And I’m so grateful that the film has found its way not only in your hearts but especially the LGBTQ community.” She added, “You stood by the film. You always believed as did I and for that I’m eternally grateful.”

She noted in her remarks that she once asked her agent after getting cast in Showgirls if there was a chance she might be nominated for an Oscar for the part. “Every girl in Hollywood had fought for this role,” she said. “So it was not a strange thing to ask.” “So tonight I’d like to thank the Academy… Museum,” Berkley said, to cheers from the audience.

You can watch Berkley's speech below.

Elizabeth Berkley got choked up tonight at the @AcademyMuseum talking about the LGBTQ community’s love of Showgirls 🥹 pic.twitter.com/k784kxyCJC — eric (@MrEAnders) March 21, 2024

